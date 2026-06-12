Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay announced the Rs 134.83 crore Kuruvai Special Package Scheme to boost paddy cultivation and launched the 'Singappen Special Force', a dedicated initiative to enhance women's safety and strengthen law and order.

Kuruvai Special Package Scheme Announced

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced the Kuruvai Special Package Scheme - 2026, aimed at promoting Kuruvai paddy cultivation across the state. The scheme has been planned at an estimated cost of Rs 134.83 crore and will benefit both Delta and Non-Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

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Paddy cultivation plays a vital role in ensuring Tamil Nadu's food security and supporting the livelihood of farmers. In particular, paddy cultivation undertaken during the Kuruvai, Kar, and Sornavari seasons in the Cauvery Delta and non-delta districts contributes significantly to agricultural production. With the objective of encouraging paddy cultivation and increasing both production and productivity, CM Vijay has announced the Kuruvai Special Package Scheme.

Paddy Cultivation in Tamil Nadu

On average, paddy is cultivated over 52.72 lakh acres annually in Tamil Nadu. Among these, paddy is predominantly cultivated throughout the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, which form part of the Cauvery Delta region, as well as in certain areas of Cuddalore, Tiruchirappalli, and Ariyalur districts.

In the delta districts, paddy cultivation is carried out over approximately 20.65 lakh acres annually. Of this, Kuruvai cultivation alone accounts for an average of 5.14 lakh acres.

In addition, paddy cultivation is undertaken over 32.07 lakh acres annually in the non-delta districts of the State.

'Singappen Special Force' for Women's Safety

Meanwhile, CM Vijay on Tuesday launched the 'Singappen Special Force', a dedicated initiative aimed at enhancing women's safety and strengthening law and order across the state. The Chief Minister said the initiative is very close to his heart and reflected the government's commitment to protecting every family in Tamil Nadu, according to a release.

"This is not just an election promise. We assured the women's safety that we would ensure the safety of our families, and within a short period of assuming office, we have taken this important step by introducing the Singappen Special Force," he said. (ANI)