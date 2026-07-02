The Bengaluru East Municipal Corporation has launched a major campaign to improve pedestrian movement by clearing encroachments from footpaths across its jurisdiction.

Acting on the directions of the Greater Bengaluru Development Minister, officials carried out a large-scale encroachment removal drive on Wednesday (July 1, 2026).

In a single day, encroachments were cleared from 13.25 km of footpaths, with hundreds of unauthorised structures, including small shops, temporary sheds and pushcarts, removed as part of the operation.

The civic body said the drive is aimed at ensuring safer and unobstructed footpaths for residents.