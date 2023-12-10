Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    This year's Basavanagudi kadalekai Parishe to be plastic-free

    In a celebration that marks a deep-rooted tradition, the Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe is set to unfold its vibrant tapestry of culture, faith, and flavors on the historic grounds of Basavagudi. Scheduled to commence on the morning of December 11,  with more greener celebration. This annual event holds a special place in the hearts of thousands who gather to revel in the festivities surrounding the iconic Dodda Basavanna and Dodda Ganapati temple.
     

    This year's Basavanagudi kadalekai Parishe to be plastic-free
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Religious Endowment Department Minister Ramalingareddy, after inspecting the meticulous preparations for the grand inauguration, has underscored the significance of making this year's Parishe a plastic-free affair. With more than 1000 shop fronts opening their doors around Basavanagudi, the fair promises to showcase a diverse array of groundnut varieties, including the famed Salem, Samrat, Badami, Sana, and Dappa Kai.
    Also Read: Bengaluru gears up for iconic 'Kadalekai Parishe' from December 9; check alternate routes

    Amidst the excitement, efforts to curtail plastic usage have been underway for nearly a year, culminating in a concerted push for a greener celebration. Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed satisfaction with the progress, citing the implementation of rules against plastic bars, increased police personnel, and the installation of CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

    Anticipating the participation of over 12 lakh people from various districts, special arrangements have been made for the darshan of God for those aged 65 and above. The focus on cleanliness is evident, reinforcing a commitment to a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

    The historical significance of the Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe traces back to the 16th century when an idol of Basava was discovered, leading to the construction of the iconic Basavana Gudi or Big Bull Temple. The Parishe revolves around the belief that offerings of groundnuts to Basava would garner blessings for farmers.

    As the fair is held on the last Monday of Karthika Masa each year, the dynamic nature of the Hindu calendar ensures that its exact date in the English calendar remains fluid. In light of this, authorities have meticulously planned alternative traffic routes and parking systems to accommodate the influx of visitors.

    In a noteworthy appeal, civic activists from Basavanagudi have called on authorities to restrict the sale of toy whistles, emphasizing the need for a serene and enjoyable atmosphere during this cultural extravaganza.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From detergent attacks to threats: Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 faces intense scrutiny on social media

    From detergent attacks to threats: Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 faces intense scrutiny on social media

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Remembering the iconic journey of Leelavathi: A Stalwart in Sandalwood

    Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away: Remembering the iconic journey of a stalwart in Sandalwood

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Honey to Maple Syrup: 7 natural sweeteners that can replace Sugar ATG

    Honey to Maple Syrup: 7 natural sweeteners that can replace Sugar

    cricket Happy Birthday Joel Paris: 7 facts about the Australian pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Joel Paris: 7 facts about the Australian pacer

    Video ejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol entry track from Animal- Watch RBA

    Video: Tejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol’s entry track from Animal (Watch)

    Jada Pinkett Smith opens up on husband Will Smith's Oscar Slapgate controversy; reveals it saved her marriage ATG

    Jada Pinkett Smith opens up on husband Will Smith's Oscar Slapgate controversy; reveals it saved her marriage

    Vishnu Deo Sai named new Chhattisgarh CM Sources gcw

    Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai named as Chhattisgarh's new chief minister

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon