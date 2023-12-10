This year's Basavanagudi kadalekai Parishe to be plastic-free

In a celebration that marks a deep-rooted tradition, the Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe is set to unfold its vibrant tapestry of culture, faith, and flavors on the historic grounds of Basavagudi. Scheduled to commence on the morning of December 11, with more greener celebration. This annual event holds a special place in the hearts of thousands who gather to revel in the festivities surrounding the iconic Dodda Basavanna and Dodda Ganapati temple.

Religious Endowment Department Minister Ramalingareddy, after inspecting the meticulous preparations for the grand inauguration, has underscored the significance of making this year's Parishe a plastic-free affair. With more than 1000 shop fronts opening their doors around Basavanagudi, the fair promises to showcase a diverse array of groundnut varieties, including the famed Salem, Samrat, Badami, Sana, and Dappa Kai.

Amidst the excitement, efforts to curtail plastic usage have been underway for nearly a year, culminating in a concerted push for a greener celebration. Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed satisfaction with the progress, citing the implementation of rules against plastic bars, increased police personnel, and the installation of CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

Anticipating the participation of over 12 lakh people from various districts, special arrangements have been made for the darshan of God for those aged 65 and above. The focus on cleanliness is evident, reinforcing a commitment to a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The historical significance of the Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe traces back to the 16th century when an idol of Basava was discovered, leading to the construction of the iconic Basavana Gudi or Big Bull Temple. The Parishe revolves around the belief that offerings of groundnuts to Basava would garner blessings for farmers.

As the fair is held on the last Monday of Karthika Masa each year, the dynamic nature of the Hindu calendar ensures that its exact date in the English calendar remains fluid. In light of this, authorities have meticulously planned alternative traffic routes and parking systems to accommodate the influx of visitors.

In a noteworthy appeal, civic activists from Basavanagudi have called on authorities to restrict the sale of toy whistles, emphasizing the need for a serene and enjoyable atmosphere during this cultural extravaganza.