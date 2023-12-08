Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru gears up for iconic 'Kadalekai Parishe' from December 9; check alternate routes

    Bengaluru's Basavangudi Kadlekai Parishe, a renowned groundnut festival starting December 9, expects large crowds. Alternate routes via Vanivilasa Road and Bull Temple Road are suggested to manage traffic. Parking options include APS College Ground, Kohinoor Playground, and Udayabhanu Ground for attendees' convenience.

    Bengaluru gears up for historic Kadalekai Parishe (Groundnut fair) from tomorrow; check alternate routes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    The much-awaited Bengaluru's Basavangudi Kadlekai Parishe, an iconic groundnut festival, is set to kick off tomorrow, December 9, running through December 13 at the Dodda Ganapati Temple premises in Basavangudi. Anticipating a massive turnout of visitors from Silicon City and nearby regions, authorities have arranged alternate routes and dedicated parking to manage the expected influx of attendees.

    The festival, known for its historical significance, is expected to draw millions of visitors keen on experiencing the vibrant atmosphere and indulging in the festivities centred around peanuts.

    Going gaga over groundnuts during Kadlekai Parishe in Bengaluru

    Alternate routes

    To facilitate smooth traffic flow and ease congestion, commuters are advised to consider alternative routes. For those travelling via 5th Main Road Chamrajpet, the suggested path includes Vanivilasa Road from Lalbagh Westgate. Similarly, vehicles approaching Gandhibazar Main Road are directed to turn right at Bull Temple Road, navigating through Ramakrishna Ashram Circle.

    5 fairs-festivals you should never miss in Bengaluru

    Alternate routes have been proposed for various entry points: from Hanumantanagar via Mountjoy and Gavipuram 3rd Avenue, and for vehicles heading towards Hanumantanagar via Bugle Rock Road and KR Road from RV Teachers College Junction.

    Moreover, arrangements have been made for efficient parking. Visitors can utilize APS College Ground in N.R. Colony, Kohinoor Playground on Hayavadana Rao Road, and Udayabhanu Ground on Bull Temple Road for convenient parking facilities.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
