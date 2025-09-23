Bengaluru horror as a cab driver stabbed his wife 11 times in broad daylight near a busy bus stand. The shocking murder was witnessed by their 12-year-old daughter, leaving locals in shock.

In a shocking incident that has sent tremors across Bengaluru, a 32-year-old telecaller was brutally stabbed to death by her husband in broad daylight near Sunkadakatte bus stand on Magadi Road. The horrifying attack unfolded in full public view on Monday, with the couple’s 12-year-old daughter witnessing the violent act.

Eyewitnesses reported a heated argument escalating quickly before the husband pulled out a knife and attacked the mother of two, leaving the community in shock and grief. Police are now investigating the case, while also pursuing another separate murder linked to a family dispute over property.

Victim And Suspect Details

The victim, K Rekha, originally from Channarayapatna in Hassan, worked as a telecaller at a call center in Tavarekere, Magadi Road. She had married Lohitashwa, a cab driver from Sira, Tumakuru district, in a second marriage for both, and the couple resided in Kebbehalli. Rekha had even recommended Lohitashwa for a job at her office, where he worked alongside her.

Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight

The incident occurred while Rekha and her older daughter were waiting to cross the road.

Eyewitnesses reported: "Lohitashwa suddenly appeared, stood near her, and they exchanged heated words. At one stage, he lost control, verbally abused Rekha loudly, and then pulled out a knife, stabbing her repeatedly."

Despite attempts by her daughter to intervene, Lohitashwa fled the scene before the public could assist.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Rekha, who suffered at least 11 stab wounds, was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival. The police confirmed the severity and brutality of the attack, emphasising that it was a clear case of domestic violence escalated to murder.

Family And Eyewitness Accounts

The couple’s older daughter, traumatised by the incident, is being taken for counseling before further questioning.

Police officials stated: "She is an important eyewitness, and her statements are vital for the case."

Rekha’s younger daughter, aged nine, resides with her maternal grandparents inBengaluru Horror: Cab Driver Stabs Woman 11 Times in Broad Daylight; Daughter Witnesses Murder Channarayapatna. Family members described the couple’s relationship as tumultuous, with frequent disputes reportedly escalating to this tragic outcome.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the case and searching for Lohitashwa. In a separate incident, police are also pursuing a man suspected of murdering his father over property disputes, after CCTV footage helped apprehend an accomplice.

The Bengaluru community remains in shock as the case highlights the urgent need for awareness and intervention in domestic disputes before they escalate to fatal outcomes.