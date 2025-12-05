A 38-year-old man died by suicide after jumping onto the tracks at Kengeri Metro Station in Bengaluru on Friday, briefly disrupting Purple Line services. Metro operations resumed within an hour as police began an investigation.

Bengaluru witnessed a disturbing incident on Friday morning when a 38-year-old man died by suicide after jumping onto the metro tracks at Kengeri station. The incident led to a temporary disruption of Namma Metro’s Purple Line operations, affecting peak-hour commuters and causing delays across several stations. Authorities immediately restricted the movement of trains, diverted services, and issued advisories to passengers as they worked to manage the situation.

Man Identified as Native of Vijayapura

Police identified the deceased as Shantagoud Police Patil, a resident of Vijayapura district. Officials said that the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear. Details regarding his occupation and the motive behind his extreme step are yet to be confirmed.

Police Begin Probe, CCTV Footage Under Review

Kengeri police reached the spot soon after being alerted. Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the station to piece together the sequence of events. A senior officer stated that a case of unnatural death will be registered, and further inquiries are underway. The body has been moved to the mortuary, and police are attempting to contact the man’s family using the address listed on his Aadhaar card.

Metro Operations Temporarily Curtailed

In an official statement, Namma Metro said that trains on the Purple Line were initially operated only up to Mysuru Road station following the incident. Services between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta were suspended from around 8:30 am. Regular operations resumed at approximately 9:40 am after the tracks were cleared and safety procedures were completed.

Helplines for Mental Health Support

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, please seek help:

Tele-MANAS Helpline: 14416 / 1800-891-4416

SAHAI Helpline: 080-25497777

Seeking help is a sign of strength, and timely support can save lives.