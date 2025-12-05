An unexpected scene unfolded in Karnataka's Hubballi when a newlywed couple was forced to attend their own reception virtually, after widespread IndiGo flight cancellations prevented them from travelling to the city.

Over 500 IndiGo flights have been cancelled across the country, severely affecting passengers as they remain stranded at airports in all major cities. Hundreds of passengers have not been able to reach their homes or desired destinations on time. In a bizarre incident in Karnataka's Hubballi, a newly married couple could not physically attend their own reception and was forced to join the event virtually due to the cancellation of IndiGo flights.

The reception of Medha Kshirsagar of Hubballi and Sangama Das of Odisha's Bhubaneswar, both software engineers working in Bengaluru, was scheduled to be held at Gujarat Bhavan, Hubballi.

The couple got married in Bhubaneswar on November 23, and a formal reception was arranged at the bride's hometown on Wednesday.

However, the event took an unusual turn after IndiGo cancelled multiple flights due to an ongoing pilot shortage across the country.

The bride and groom, who had booked tickets from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and onwards to Hubballi for December 2, were stranded after their flights were repeatedly delayed from 9 AM on Tuesday until early morning the next day. The flight was eventually cancelled on December 3.

The couple was supposed to have their reception on December 3, but due to the cancellation of IndiGo flights, the entire event had to be conducted virtually.

When the guests gathered at the reception venue, the newlywed couple joined the event via video conferencing. They participated in their reception virtually from Bhubaneswar.