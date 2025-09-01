Bengaluru techie Kavleen Kaur Bakshi shares her viral LinkedIn post comparing cab experiences in Bengaluru and the US. While US drivers avoid handling luggage, Bengaluru cab drivers often help, teaching her a lesson in respecting hard work.

Indians are often drawn to foreign countries, praising their amenities and facilities. Yet, reality frequently differs from expectation. In Bengaluru, cab drivers routinely assist passengers, especially women, with heavy luggage, loading and unloading it from the car. Even if a small extra fee is charged, passengers might express dissatisfaction if the service isn’t perfect.

The Google Techie’s US vs. Bengaluru Experience

A Bengaluru-based techie, Kavleen Kaur Bakshi, shared her contrasting experiences with cab drivers in Bengaluru and the US, sparking widespread discussion on LinkedIn.

“I didn’t realize how much we take for granted in India until I spent a couple of weeks in the US. I struggled at every airport with cab rides. Even with large luggage, the drivers wouldn’t budge from their seats. We pay for the drive, not the labor. They are paid for driving and only do that one job, not handling our luggage,” Bakshi wrote.

Bengaluru Cab Drivers Go the Extra Mile

Bakshi was surprised by the service she received in Bengaluru.

“Without me asking, he loaded my 25+ kg suitcase into the car. Seeing his effort, my hand immediately went to my purse, and I offered him an extra 200 rupees. I honestly couldn’t have lifted that much weight myself. But he refused to take the money. I had to insist,” she recounted.

A Lesson in Respecting Hard Work

The incident was an eye-opener for Bakshi. “We see this as a small incident in India, but we should never take hard work for granted,” she said. “Going forward, I will respect anyone who makes my work easier,” she added.

Social Media Reactions

Bakshi’s post garnered numerous comments, with many sharing similar experiences and emphasizing the importance of acknowledging such acts of help. Some pointed out the difference in baggage trolley charges, $6 in US airports versus free in India, while others shared less positive experiences abroad, highlighting the contrast.

One of the user wrote,“My experience has been very different. I always load my luggage on my own, unless I'm unable to. In the last 5-6 years most cab drivers I've requested (aggregator/private) have refused to haul up suitcases or even small bags. And once when I was 8 months pregnant.”

Who is Kavleen Kaur Bakshi?

Kavleen Kaur Bakshi is a storyteller and corporate professional with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University and an MBA. She currently works at Google as a Senior Solutions Specialist in the Ad-tech team, helping clients create efficient advertising campaigns. Previously, she worked at Flipkart and Myntra, focusing on optimizing e-commerce deals.