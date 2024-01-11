Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tea lovers beware: Fake tea powder network exposed in Bengaluru's Nelamangala

    A counterfeit tea powder and detergent operation in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, was exposed following a tip from Hindustan Unilever. Police raided a clandestine factory, catching culprits red-handed. Fake products worth lakhs were seized, prompting concerns about their reach to unsuspecting consumers. A case has been registered, leaving consumers questioning the authenticity of purchased items.

    Tea lovers beware: Fake tea powder network exposed in Bengaluru's Nelamangala vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    The authorities have uncovered a network selling counterfeit tea powder in Nelamangala, a city on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The illegal operation came to light when Hindustan Unilever company officials tipped off the police about suspicious activities in the area.

    The Madanayakanahalli police, acting on the information, raided a clandestine factory involved in the production of fake tea powder and Surf Excel detergent. The accused, identified as Boomram, Madhu Singh, Vikram Singh, and Shivakumar, were caught red-handed filling fake tea powder into branded packaging.

    Bengaluru techie loses whopping Rs 95 lakh in crypto scam: Decoding scammers' tricks & how to avoid it

    The illicit factory, nestled on the outskirts of Nelamangala, was reportedly producing fake brands that were being distributed not only in Bengaluru City but also in the surrounding rural areas, Kolar, Ramnagar, and other districts. The police seized packing machines and mixing equipment used in the production process during the raid.

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Tea powder and detergent products worth lakhs of rupees were confiscated, shedding light on the extensive scale of the operation. Authorities suspect that the fake products may have already reached unsuspecting consumers in the market.

    A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station against the accused, who now faces charges related to the production and distribution of counterfeit goods. The discovery has made consumers question the authenticity of the products they have purchased.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    Bengaluru horror: Mechanic's criminal syndicate nabbed for kidnapping, killing customers vkp

    Bengaluru horror: Mechanic's criminal syndicate nabbed for kidnapping, killing customers

    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur vkp

    Karnataka: Minor girl studying in 9th std gives birth to child at Chikkaballapur

    Lok Sabha election 2024: HD Kumaraswamy under pressure to contest from Mandya vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: HD Kumaraswamy under pressure to contest from Mandya

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Capitals in 'advanced talks' to buy stakes in English county team Hampshire report snt

    Delhi Capitals in 'advanced talks' to buy stakes in English county team Hampshire: Report

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profile in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profile in Pathanamthitta

    Worlds most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank snt

    World's most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report vkp

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon