Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru techie loses whopping Rs 95 lakh in crypto scam: Decoding scammers' tricks & how to avoid it

    A Bengaluru engineer lost Rs 95 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam, highlighting prevalent tactics like pump-and-dump, fake ICOs, phishing, and Ponzi schemes. Tips to avoid: skepticism towards high returns, verifying project credibility, avoiding urgent demands, using reputable platforms, and noticing red flags in communication.

    Bengaluru techie loses whopping Rs 95 lakh in crypto scam: Decoding scammers' tricks & how to avoid it vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    A troubling incident has emerged involving a 53-year-old Bengaluru engineer who fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam, losing a significant sum of Rs 95 lakh. The scammer persuaded the engineer to invest in bitcoins, promising high profits. 

    These scams are designed to trick investors into giving away their cryptocurrency or personal details. Taking advantage of the desire for quick profits and the complexity of cryptocurrencies, scammers use different tricks to manipulate people who aren't aware.

    1. Pump-and-Dump Scams: Scammers inflate cryptocurrency prices, create hype, and then sell quickly, causing prices to crash and leaving investors with worthless coins.

    2. Fake ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings): They promise big returns on a new cryptocurrency project that doesn't exist, taking away the money invested.

    3. Phishing Scams: Scammers pretend to be real crypto platforms through emails or texts, tricking users into sharing their login details to steal their cryptocurrency.

    4. Ponzi Schemes: These offer high returns but rely on new investors' money to pay old ones, eventually collapsing.

    Here are tips to avoid falling for these scams:

    - Don't believe in investments that promise huge returns without risks.
    - Be cautious of projects that hype up but lack credible technology or team support.
    - Beware of urgent demands from scammers; they rush you without allowing proper research.
    - Invest only through known and trustworthy cryptocurrency platforms.
    - Stay cautious if you find poorly written materials or unprofessional communication in projects.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Security forces demolish monuments built by Naxals in Bijapur's Hiroli village (WATCH) snt

    Chhattisgarh: Security forces demolish monuments built by Naxals in Bijapur's Hiroli village (WATCH)

    Why is it always in December? Decoding the seasonal surge of Covid-19 variants and rise of JN.1 snt

    Why is it always in December? Decoding the seasonal surge of Covid-19 variants and rise of JN.1

    Flight operations hit at Delhi airport as thick fog blanket reduces visibility gcw

    Flight operations hit at Delhi airport as thick fog blanket reduces visibility

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-749 December 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-749 December 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    President Murmu, PM Modi extend Christmas wishes to citizens anr

    President Murmu, PM Modi extend Christmas wishes to citizens

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh Security forces demolish monuments built by Naxals in Bijapur's Hiroli village (WATCH) snt

    Chhattisgarh: Security forces demolish monuments built by Naxals in Bijapur's Hiroli village (WATCH)

    Christmas 2023: A look into Ananya Panday's celebration at her new house RKK

    Christmas 2023: A look into Ananya Panday's celebration at her new house

    Why is it always in December? Decoding the seasonal surge of Covid-19 variants and rise of JN.1 snt

    Why is it always in December? Decoding the seasonal surge of Covid-19 variants and rise of JN.1

    Christmas 2023: 7 most famous carol's to bring in holiday charms ATG

    Christmas 2023: 7 most famous carol's to bring in holiday charms

    On Christmas eve fire in New York subway causes chaos several Injured WATCH gcw

    On Christmas eve, fire in New York subway causes chaos; several injured (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon