Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Counterfeit currency scare emerges in Madhugiri as three boys attempt a phone purchase with fake 500-rupee notes. The shop owner alerts the police, leading to a formal complaint. Similar incidents were reported in Ankola, causing distress among small traders. Counterfeiters use colour-printed notes mimicking real currency, with distinguishable signs upon scrutiny.

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Three boys had attempted to purchase a mobile phone using counterfeit currency notes at Bayalu Basaveshwar mobile shop on VRST road in Madhugiri town of Tumkur, triggering alarm bells regarding the potential spread of fake currency in the region. The incident occurred on Monday at 6:30 pm when the boys requested to view a low-priced phone but eventually aimed for a higher-priced handset valued at ten and a half thousand rupees. They handed 21 notes of 500 rupees to the shopkeeper.

    Suspicions arose when the shop owner, Naveen, sensed the notes' authenticity and questioned the boys. Fearing exposure, the boys swiftly fled the shop, prompting Naveen to alert the Madhugiri police. He handed over the suspected counterfeit notes to the authorities and filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a case by the Madhugiri police.

    NIA launches nationwide operation against counterfeit currency network

    This incident has shed light on a similar incident of counterfeit currency circulating in various parts of Ankola, causing distress among small traders. The proliferation of 500-rupee fake notes has become a pressing issue, particularly during the town's Saturday festival, where this illegal currency tends to surface. Reports suggest a pattern where selected individuals receive these notes, which are then used to purchase goods in bustling marketplaces.

    How a ragpicker in Bengaluru got lucky by finding USD 3 million in trashbin

    The modus operandi of the counterfeiters involves integrating fake notes among genuine currency, often using colour-printed notes that mimic original ones. However, scrutiny reveals telltale signs, including the paper's thinness and rapid fading of colours upon the circulation. The counterfeit notes, despite being printed in colour, crumple easily upon handling. Additionally, some notes sport a drawn RBI line using a marker pen, distinguishing them as fraudulent.

    The circulation of counterfeit currency poses a significant threat to local businesses, especially small traders operating along the roadside, who unknowingly fall victim to these fake notes.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Committed to the rule of law PM Modi interview reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    'Committed to the rule of law...' PM Modi reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    Piyush Goyal said all Oppn MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes to Rajya Sabha: TMC claims devious ploy

    'Piyush Goyal said all Oppn RS MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes': TMC claims devious ploy

    Recent Stories

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother' SHG

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother'

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Google Maps 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024 gcw

    Google Maps: 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon