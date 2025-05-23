Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been appointed brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), sparking debate over regional representation. The government cited her pan-India appeal and digital reach as key factors.

Bengaluru: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as a brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The Karnataka government's decision, however, sparked criticism from some quarters, with many questioning why a Kannada actor was not chosen to represent the iconic state-run brand.



Following the backlash, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil stated that “the decision was made considering the actress's wide appeal, strong digital presence, and her ability to connect with the younger generation.”

"Our target is to reach Rs 5,000 crore in sales by 2030, and in this context, a strong marketing strategy becomes vital. This appointment was made based on recommendations from marketing experts," he highlighted.

"Other leading celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani were also considered. However, after evaluating factors like ongoing brand endorsements, availability, and associated costs, Tamannaah was selected for her strong pan-India appeal, reasonable engagement terms, and remarkable digital reach with over 28 million followers," Patil said.

