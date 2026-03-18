The Karnataka government has allotted flats to families affected by the Kogilu Layout demolition drive. The allotments, handed over at Vikasa Soudha, are seen as a festival gift. Officials assured that beneficiaries were selected after proper verification of documents.

The Karnataka government has provided relief to families affected by the controversial demolition drive in Bengaluru’s Kogilu Layout. On humanitarian grounds, the government fulfilled its promise of rehabilitation by handing over flat allotment letters to 30 families at an official event held today at Vikasa Soudha. The move aims to support those left homeless while ensuring social justice and proper verification of documents.

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Ministers Hand Over Allotment Letters

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan jointly distributed the allotment letters to the beneficiaries. The selection of the 30 families was carried out with social justice in mind: 10 families belong to the general category, 7 to Scheduled Castes, 2 to Scheduled Tribes, and 10 to minority communities. Many families described the housing allotment as their “Ugadi and Ramazan gift,” expressing joy and relief.

Also Read: K'taka govt to compensate Kogilu victims; slams 'political' criticism

How Were the Beneficiaries Selected?

Initially, 165 people were identified as victims of the Kogilu Layout demolition. Following a thorough document verification process by the authorities, only 61 were found eligible for rehabilitation. In the first phase, 12 of these 61 families received their allotment letters. Additionally, 17 eligible applicants from a list of 189 who had applied under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation in the Byatarayanapura assembly constituency were included. In total, 30 families received housing today.

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Priority for Encroachers; Concerns About Honest Applicants

While the move provides relief to the poor, it has also faced criticism. Some argue that the government is rewarding families who had illegally built homes on government land in Kogilu Layout. Meanwhile, thousands of applicants who legally applied to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and paid substantial sums are still awaiting their homes.

Public criticism centres on the perceived injustice: “We have been paying installments for years, yet we haven’t received our homes. But those whose illegal structures were demolished get houses immediately. Isn’t this an insult to honest people?”

Ministers’ Defence of the Decision

Defending the initiative, the ministers stated that the government’s primary duty is to provide shelter to families left homeless after the demolition. They assured that all beneficiaries were selected only after proper verification of documents. While the demolition was necessary, the government emphasised that it wanted to ensure that poor families were not left without a roof over their heads.

Also Read: Kogilu demolition: Govt firm on legal action against encroachers: DKS