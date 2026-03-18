Karnataka experiences refreshing summer rain with light showers and hailstorm, bringing joy to Bengaluru residents. The sudden weather change has cooled the city, delighting locals and providing much-needed relief from the heat.

Karnataka is finally experiencing the much-awaited summer rain, bringing relief from the scorching heat. Over the past few days, several parts of the state have witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms. Today, the showers continued, making the weather pleasant across many regions. Bengaluru, in particular, saw cloudy skies and intermittent hail in the evening, much to the delight of city residents. The downpour has cooled Silicon City and has been welcomed as a refreshing respite from the intense summer heat.

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Hail and Rain in Bengaluru City

Amid the heatwave, Bengaluru experienced widespread rain with hail in several localities. Areas including Majestic, Shanthinagar, Kadugodi, Market, Jayanagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Wilson Garden, and Richmond Town witnessed intermittent hail showers. The rainfall has provided much-needed relief to city dwellers, who are enjoying the cooler temperatures and scenic hail-covered streets.

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Davangere District Experiences Heavy Rain

Davangere district also received substantial rainfall today. Taluks such as Gummanura, Gudal, Hebbal, and Anagode reported heavy showers. Village roads were covered with piles of hailstones, creating picturesque scenes reminiscent of Jammu and Kashmir. Farmers and locals welcomed the rain, which has eased the summer heat and aided agricultural irrigation.

Chamarajanagar Faces Storm and Hail Damage

Chamarajanagar town and taluk were struck by a severe storm, with Varuna roaring across the region. The heavy rain caused significant disruption for motorists, while coconut palms were damaged by the force of the storm. Farmers who had faced hardships from previous hailstorms were affected again today. The untimely downpour has left both residents and farmers concerned about crop and property damage.

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Rain and Hail in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru

Rainfall was also reported across Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, with hail falling in Kombaru village. Meanwhile, the cultural city of Mysuru enjoyed continuous rain for about an hour, offering a much-needed break from the heat. Residents expressed delight at the first summer rain of the year, which also assisted in spring irrigation for crops and gardens.

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Weather Relief Across the State

This summer rainfall and hailstorm phenomenon has tempered the extreme heat across Karnataka, providing relief to residents, commuters, and farmers alike. While some areas faced challenges due to strong winds and hail damage, the overall impact of the rains has been positive, bringing much-needed respite to the people after weeks of scorching temperatures.