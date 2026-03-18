In Vijayanagara, Karnataka, SP S. Jahnavi conducted a major crackdown on 220 rowdy sheeters from 21 police stations. The parade aimed to reform offenders, send a strict warning against crime, and reinforce public safety across the district.

In a decisive move to curb crime and enhance public safety, Vijayanagara’s Superintendent of Police, S Jahnavi, organised a large-scale parade for the district’s rowdy sheeters. The initiative sends a strong message that illegal activities will not be tolerated and that offenders must embrace the path of reform and honesty.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

220 Rowdy Sheeters Attend Parade

A total of 220 rowdy sheeters, drawn from the jurisdiction of 21 police stations across the district, were required to attend the parade. SP S Jahnavi personally addressed the participants, emphasising the importance of abandoning criminal activities and reintegrating into society as responsible citizens.

She urged them to leave their criminal pasts behind and use this opportunity to build respectable lives, contributing positively to their families and the wider community.

Strict Action Promised for Repeat Offenders

The SP issued a stern warning to repeat offenders, stating that any return to criminal behaviour would attract even stricter action. Police surveillance has been intensified, with authorities making it clear that there will be zero tolerance for illegal activities.

Public Safety as Top Priority

This rowdy sheeter parade reflects the Vijayanagara police’s commitment to maintaining law and order. By proactively engaging with offenders, the district authorities have reinforced their stance that public safety and a crime-free environment remain a top priority.