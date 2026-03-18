A Bengaluru driver was fined ₹1,000 for helping a stranded biker by towing him on Hoskote Road. A viral video led to police action, with officials citing the act as dangerous and a violation of traffic rules despite his good intentions.

In an incident that has sparked debate, a car driver in Bengaluru was fined ₹1,000 for attempting to help a stranded biker. The case highlights how even well-intentioned actions can lead to penalties when they violate traffic rules, particularly in situations that pose a risk to road safety.

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What Happened On Hoskote Road?

The incident took place on Tuesday morning on Hoskote Road, near Avalahalli. The car driver, identified as Azeez, was fined by the K.R. Puram Traffic Police for reckless driving. He has since paid the fine.

Viral Video Led To The Fine

According to reports, Azeez noticed a biker stranded on Hoskote Road and decided to assist him. The biker reportedly held on to the car’s door while Azeez attempted to tow the vehicle along the road.

However, a passer-by recorded the scene without knowing the full context and shared it on social media, describing it as a “biker’s crazy stunt”. The video quickly went viral, drawing the attention of the traffic police.

Police Action And Explanation

Acting on the viral clip, the police traced the vehicle and identified the driver. It was only during the inquiry that the full sequence of events came to light.

However, officials stated that despite his intentions, driving while a biker held on to the car door was dangerous and violated traffic regulations. As a result, Azeez was fined for reckless driving.