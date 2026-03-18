A couple died in a tragic road accident in Karnataka’s Bidar after a speeding tipper lorry hit their bike near Basavakalyan. The victims died on the spot. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

In a tragic road accident in Karnataka’s Bidar district, a couple lost their lives after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tipper lorry in Basavakalyan town. The incident, which occurred near Muchalamb Cross, close to the Basavakalyan bus stand, has once again raised concerns over reckless driving and road safety.

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Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Sayyad Dastagir, 35, and his wife, Yasmin Dastagir, 33. The couple were residents of Khadijanda Colony in Basavakalyan and were reportedly on their way home when the accident occurred.

Speeding Tipper Lorry Hits Bike

According to reports, a speeding tipper lorry rammed into their motorcycle at Muchalamb Cross. The impact of the collision was severe, throwing the couple onto the road.

They sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The incident left bystanders in shock.

Investigation Under Way

Upon receiving information, senior police officials, including CPI Alisab and PSIs Siddeshwar and Chandrashekhar, rushed to the scene and conducted an inspection.

The bodies were later shifted to Basavakalyan Taluk Hospital for further procedures. A case has been registered at the Basavakalyan Traffic Police Station, and an investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Road Safety Reminder

The tragic incident serves as a grim reminder for motorists to adhere to traffic rules and avoid over-speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of fatal accidents.