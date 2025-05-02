Mangaluru : A 30-year-old known rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty was murdered in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday, triggering tension in the city. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city to prevent further unrest and police have increased security and launched a search for the suspects.

The police said they have identified the key suspects in the murder case, and teams are actively working to catch them. Over 1,000 police personnel and 22 drones in KSRP units have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

Speaking to mediapersons, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), R Hitendra said, "Late last evening, Suhas Shetty was tragically murdered in Mangaluru. The city administration and police department have taken immediate and strong steps to maintain peace and order. Postmortem procedures are underway, and cremation arrangements will take place. We appeal to all citizens of Mangaluru to remain calm and cooperate fully with the authorities."

He further said, "Preliminary investigation has identified key suspects, and multiple police teams have been deployed to apprehend them. We expect significant progress shortly. We have around 22 drones in KSRP units, and more than 1,000 police personnel have been stationed in the district, under the direction of the DC and Police Commissioner, to ensure security and control the situation."

"As of now, no groups have formally sought permission to hold processions or protests. Any such decisions will be handled by local officers based on the evolving situation. We assure the public that the police department is fully committed to upholding law, peace, and harmony in the Dakshina Kannada district and Mangalore city," Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), R Hitendra said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal says, “Last night at around 8.30 pm, Suhas Shetty, a rowdy sheeter, who is accused number one in Fazil's murder case, was killed by 5-6 unidentified assailants. We have registered a murder case, and teams are working on it. It is too early to say what the motive was behind the murder. We have imposed prohibitory orders to ensure peace in the city. Bajrang Dal had called for a city bandh late last night. Some miscreants have tried to pelt stones on some buses. We have taken stock of the situation. We have made adequate deployment in the city. Our teams are patrolling...”

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwar said, senior police officers have been sent to control the situation. “Four teams have been formed to investigate the incident. Whoever committed the act, action will be taken against them. No matter what party, no matter what organization, legal action will be taken against those involved in the act.”

So far, no groups have asked for permission to hold any processions or protests. Local officers will decide on such matters based on the situation. The police and city administration have taken quick steps to maintain peace.