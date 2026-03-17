A Kadur court in Chikkamagaluru district ordered traffic offender Ranjith Kumar to perform community service by standing at key junctions holding a “Traffic Rules” board. The innovative punishment has drawn public praise and gone viral on social media.

Breaking traffic rules in India usually results in a fine or, in severe cases, imprisonment. However, a court in Kadur, Chikkamagaluru district, has handed down a unique punishment that not only holds the offender accountable but also serves as a social lesson for the community. The verdict has garnered praise from locals and is being widely shared on social media.

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Traffic Offender Faces Court

Ranjith Kumar, son of Basavarajappa and resident of Bisilehalli village in Kadur taluk, had been repeatedly violating traffic rules. The Kadur police filed a case against him and submitted a charge sheet. On 16 March, his case (CC No: 678/2026) was heard in the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC court in Kadur. During the hearing, Ranjith admitted his wrongdoing.

Court Orders Community Service

Instead of imposing a conventional fine, the judge decided on a more socially constructive punishment. Ranjith Kumar was ordered to perform community service aimed at raising public awareness about traffic rules. According to the court order, he was required to stand at either Maravanji Circle or Malleshwara Circle in Kadur town from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on March 17, holding a board displaying the words “Traffic Rules”.

Under Police Supervision

The court directed Kadur police to assign a constable to monitor Ranjith while he completed his community service. A report confirming that the service had been fulfilled was also to be submitted to the court after 5:00 pm.

Public Applauds Innovative Verdict

The innovative punishment has received widespread appreciation from the public. Many believe such measures are more effective than monetary fines, as they make offenders more responsible and simultaneously educate the public on the importance of obeying traffic rules. Photographs of Ranjith Kumar carrying out his community service have gone viral on social media, further spreading awareness.