In Tumakuru’s Kuntayyanapalya village, farmers caught two men stealing expensive pumpset cables, beat them, tied them to a tree, and handed them over to the Huliyur Durga police. The police have taken the culprits into custody and launched an investigation.

The list of challenges faced by farmers in India seems endless. Excessive rainfall can rot crops, while a lack of rain dries them out. On top of crop failures, farmers struggle with mounting loans, low produce prices, and now a new menace: thieves targeting their pumpset cables. In one Tumakuru village, farmers finally took matters into their own hands, catching the culprits red-handed, giving them a sound beating, and handing them over to the police.

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Thieves Caught in the Act

The incident took place in Kuntayyanapalya village in Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district. Two thieves were apprehended while attempting to steal expensive pumpset cables from local farms. These cables, crucial for irrigation, cost thousands of rupees to replace, making them a tempting target for criminals.

Villagers Take Swift Action

Upon catching the thieves, the villagers tied them to a tree using the very cables they had tried to steal. The culprits, reportedly from Magadi, were beaten until their backs were sore, serving as a stern lesson for anyone considering targeting farmers.

Police Step In

After dealing with the culprits, the farmers handed them over to the Huliyur Durga police. Based on a formal complaint, the police have taken the two thieves into custody and launched further investigations.