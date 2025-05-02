Suhas Shetty, a key suspect in the Fazil murder case, was brutally hacked to death in Mangaluru. A rowdy-sheeter and Hindu activist, Shetty had multiple criminal cases against him. His death has intensified communal tensions in the region.

Dakshina Kannada: A rowdy-sheeter and Hindu activist was brutally hacked to death in Mangaluru. Suhas Shetty, a key suspect in the Fazil murder case in Surathkal, Mangaluru, was the target of the attack.

The incident occurred near Bajpe Kinnipadavu on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Fazil was murdered on July 28, 2022, allegedly in retaliation for the killing of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. Suhas Shetty was a prime accused in this case. Shetty was previously a member of the Bajrang Dal's cow protection wing but held no official position after his involvement in the murder. He was also an accused in several other murder and attempted murder cases.

Suhas, critically injured in the attack, was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries due to severe blood loss. Following the murder, a large number of Hindu activists gathered in front of AJ Hospital in Mangaluru. BJP and Hindu organisation leaders also arrived at the hospital.

As a precautionary measure, heavy police security was deployed in front of the hospital. Leaders like Nalin Kateel and MLA Bharat Shetty also visited the hospital. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Bajpe police station.

On April 22, a young man from another community was lynched in Mangaluru, leading to a tense communal atmosphere. The government and police are investigating the incident and have arrested 15 people. Before this incident could subside, Suhas Shetty, the prime accused in the Fazil murder case, was intercepted by a lorry while travelling on the road and brutally hacked to death.

Fazil was murdered two days after Praveen Nettaru's killing. However, the then police commissioner stated that Fazil's murder was unrelated to Nettaru's. Suhas Shetty was arrested and jailed on August 2, 2022, in connection with Fazil's murder. After spending some time in jail, he was released on bail on March 17, 2024.