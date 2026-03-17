In Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, Inspector Sandesh faces allegations of demanding sexual favours from women who approached him over family disputes. The State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu action, demanding suspension and a detailed investigation into the serious charges.

A serious controversy has erupted in Karnataka after allegations surfaced against a police inspector accused of making indecent proposals to women who approached him for help in family dispute cases. The State Women’s Commission has taken strong note of the matter, registering a suo motu case and demanding immediate action. The incident has sparked widespread concern, with authorities assuring a thorough investigation and strict action if the allegations are proven.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Women’s Commission Takes Suo Motu Action

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary said that the victims had approached her directly with their complaints.

“We are taking this case very seriously and have registered a suo motu case. I have spoken to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner and written to him seeking immediate action,” she said.

Matter Raised With Home Minister

Speaking to the media, Dr Choudhary said she met Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara earlier in the day and held detailed discussions on the issue.

“The Home Minister has assured that an investigation report will be obtained at the earliest and necessary action will be taken. We have also demanded that the accused inspector be suspended or transferred until the probe is completed,” she said.

Protection for Victims

The complainants are reportedly living in fear following the incident. In response, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner has been instructed to provide them with adequate protection.

“A police officer has no right to assault a victim’s family members. I have asked for a detailed report within two weeks. I assure all victims that the Commission will stand by them,” Dr Choudhary said.

She also urged other victims, if any, to come forward and file complaints without fear.

Serious Allegations Surface

The victims have levelled grave allegations against the Moodbidri Inspector, including demanding sexual favours in exchange for resolving their cases. He is also accused of demanding money to release their husbands after arresting them. Additionally, there are allegations that he assaulted one of the victims’ sons.

The case has created a major stir within the police department, and further clarity is expected after the investigation is completed.