Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the formation of four investigation teams to track down the suspects in the murder of Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Mangaluru.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Yesterday evening, in Mangaluru city, a murder has happened. We have already taken note of it. We have set up 4 different teams to catch the culprits. We are going to bring them to the books...in Dakshin Kannada, we try to bring in lots of peace and harmony and incidents like this should not deter those peace and harmony...we have taken this very seriously...”

The Minister assured that the government is taking the incident seriously and remains committed to preserving peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada.

A rowdy sheeter named Suhas Shetty and the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Suhash Shetty, who was travelling in a vehicle along with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank, was intercepted by a group of assailants travelling in a four-wheeler and a pickup vehicle. The assailants, numbering five to six, attacked Suhash Shetty with deadly weapons, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to the AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, as per the Mangaluru City Police.

Speaking to ANI, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said, "Last night at around 8.30 pm, Suhas Shetty, a rowdy sheeter, who is accused number one in Fazil's murder case, was killed by 5-6 unidentified assailants. We have registered a murder case, and teams are working on it. It is too early to say what the motive was behind the murder. We have imposed prohibitory orders to ensure peace in the city."



He further added, “Bajrang Dal had called for a city bandh late last night. Some miscreants have tried to pelt stones at some buses. We have taken stock of the situation. We have made adequate deployment in the city. Our teams are patrolling...”

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. To maintain peace, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city.

The Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has swiftly imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The order took effect at 6:00 AM on Friday and will remain in force until 6:00 AM on May 6, 2025.

Further information on the case is still awaited.