In Bengaluru, a family attempted to courier an elderly man in a sack as a stunt for a social media reel. The reel was intended to highlight travel difficulties during festive seasons. Suspicious courier staff discovered the distressed man inside the package and alerted the authorities. The family insisted the package be sent despite the discovery.

A bizarre and disturbing incident from Bengaluru has gone viral after a woman and her family allegedly attempted to “courier” her elderly father inside a sack as part of a planned social media reel. The incident occurred at a courier service office located under the jurisdiction of the Vyalikaval police station, where the family arrived carrying a large, suspicious package.

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According to reports, courier staff became alarmed when the group refused to disclose what was inside the sack. Suspecting something unusual, employees decided to open the parcel, only to discover an elderly man inside. The shocking revelation left staff members stunned and concerned for the man’s safety. Sources said he appeared visibly distressed and was struggling to breathe after being confined in the sack.

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The family later explained that the act was staged for a social media video. They claimed the idea was meant to highlight travel difficulties during festive periods such as Ugadi and Ramzan, when bus tickets are often unavailable. According to them, the reel aimed to portray “couriering a person” as the only remaining option for travel during peak demand.

Despite being confronted by the courier office staff, the family allegedly insisted the package should still be accepted, arguing they had “made the effort” to reach the facility. Their persistence further heightened tensions, prompting employees to alert the police.

Authorities soon intervened and escorted the family to the police station for questioning. Officials later confirmed that the group recorded an apology video admitting their actions were irresponsible. After issuing a stern warning against attempting similar stunts in the future, the police released them without further action.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online about the lengths people go to for social media attention and the risks associated with reckless viral content creation.

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