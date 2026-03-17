A newborn tragically died during delivery at SCS Hospital in Mangaluru. The family alleges negligence after noticing a head injury on the baby. Police have registered a case, and a detailed investigation is underway.

A tragic incident has come to light from Bendorewell in Mangaluru, where a newborn baby died during delivery at the private SCS Hospital. The child’s family has raised serious allegations, claiming that hospital negligence was responsible for the death. The incident has left the parents and relatives devastated and has once again raised concerns about the quality of care at private hospitals.

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Delivery Details and Family Shock

Pratheeksha, wife of Anil from Kodikal, was admitted to SCS Hospital on Monday afternoon for the delivery of their first child. The delivery took place around 2 am. Initially, the hospital staff assured the family that everything was proceeding normally. However, the following morning, the family was informed that the baby had passed away, leaving them in shock and grief.

Injury Observed on Baby’s Head

While the hospital provided several medical explanations for the death, the family grew suspicious upon noticing an injury on the baby’s head. Relatives allege that a vacuum device may have been used during delivery and that excessive force could have caused the fatal head injury.

Family Demands Action Against Hospital

Heartbroken and furious, the family is holding the hospital accountable for the tragedy. They have demanded a thorough investigation and are seeking strict legal action against the medical staff involved.

Police Investigation Underway

After being informed of the incident, local police visited the hospital to conduct an investigation. A case has been registered, and inquiries are ongoing. The incident has reignited discussions on patient safety and the standards of medical care in private hospitals across Mangaluru.