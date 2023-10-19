Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fined a student ₹500 for performing a dangerous backflip exercise on a metro train. The incident highlights safety concerns, and BMRCL has introduced short loop trains on the Purple Line to manage increased passenger traffic during rush hours, running trains every 3 minutes to accommodate surging numbers. Currently, BMRCL operates 57 trains, optimizing schedules to meet growing passenger demand.

    Student fined Rs 500 for doing backflip inside Namma Metro in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has imposed a fine of ₹500 on a student who was caught doing a backflip exercise while holding onto the handles inside a metro train. The student, identified as Meet Patel, was filmed performing the stunt by his friends. Other passengers on the metro expressed their disapproval of this behaviour.

    BMRCL staff, who saw the video of the student's stunt, shared it with security personnel at the Yalchenahalli metro station. At the same station, the students were stopped and fined ₹500, with a warning against such actions in the future. The BMRCL noted that the video showed the student behaving in a way that could potentially damage the metro train equipment.

    Bengaluru: Commuters travel with foldable cycles inside Purple Line metro, share photos

    The incident highlights a concern about safety and discipline on the metro. The BMRCL has taken this action to deter risky and disruptive behaviours

    Short loop trains along Purple Line:

    BMRCL has made operational adjustments to address increased passenger traffic, especially during rush hours. After launching the entire purple line, short loop trains have been introduced to ease congestion between Baiyappanahalli and Mysore Road Metro stations. 

    Man comments ‘Bengaluru’s hospitality not as good as Delhi’s’ draws criticism from netizens

    As a result, the number of passengers has surpassed 7 lakh in the last two days, contributing to crowded conditions during peak hours. The BMRCL is now running trains every 3 minutes between busy metro stations to accommodate the surging passenger numbers.

    While the BMRCL has expanded its train services, it faces the challenge of managing the growing passenger traffic effectively. Currently, the metro operates 57 trains, with 33 serving the Purple Line and 24 on the Green Line, while five trains are reserved for maintenance. This decision is aimed at optimizing train schedules to meet the demand of the increasing number of passengers.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 9:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire at Mudpipe pub in Koramangala, firefighters battle blaze (WATCH)

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

    Bengaluru IT Raid: Ambikapati's son Pradeep says 'only Rs 20 crore was found, not Rs 42 crore' vkp

    Bengaluru IT Raid: Ambikapati’s son Pradeep says ‘only Rs 20 crore was found, not Rs 42 crore’

    Failure is the stepping stone to success: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at MIT Tech Tattva '23

    Failure is the stepping stone to success: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at MIT Tech Tattva '23

    Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Explained What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Explained: What India needs to develop a space station of its own

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder, lightening in next 5 days

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this RBA

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this

    Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza: US President Joe Biden AJR

    'Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza': US President Joe Biden

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon