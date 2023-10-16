Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Commuters travel with foldable cycles inside Purple Line metro, share photos

    Bengaluru's Purple Line metro extension has provided relief from traffic congestion and increased daily ridership. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) now allows passengers to carry foldable bicycles, further enhancing commuters' convenience. These compact bikes have gained popularity for their efficiency in navigating heavy traffic. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Bengaluru's metro system is making life easier for commuters with its recent Purple Line extension, providing a sigh of relief to those battling the city's notorious traffic. With the introduction of the yellow and blue routes, travel within the bustling metropolis is set to become even more convenient.

    The Purple Line has already witnessed a substantial surge in daily ridership since its full operation. This expansion is a boon for techies and employees, but it doesn't stop there. In a promising move, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) now allows passengers to carry foldable bicycles within the metro.

    Man comments ‘Bengaluru’s hospitality not as good as Delhi’s’ draws criticism from netizens

    Earlier, BMRCL specified that these foldable bicycles should weigh no more than 15 kg and have dimensions not exceeding 60 cm x 45 cm x 25 cm, ensuring that they remain compact and easy to manage. This decision has been met with enthusiasm from the city's young generation, who are embracing this new opportunity to make their daily commute more efficient.

    Businessman Vikram Limsey, for instance, shared his journey on social media, proudly posing with his foldable bicycle inside the Purple Line Metro. He wrote - “Making full of Namma metro Purple Line Whitefield on our foldable bicycle.. Super feeling”.

    Bengaluru metro clocks 7 lakh passengers in one day post Purple Line expansion

    These foldable bicycles prove to be a fantastic mode of transportation, especially when dealing with heavy traffic. Commuters can swiftly navigate through congestion and, when needed, fold their bikes to walk freely.

    The recent Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram route opening has seen an uptick in ridership. Before this expansion, the daily average number of passengers between KR Puram and Whitefield stood at 28,000. However, after the inauguration of the new route, the ridership skyrocketed, with over seven lakh passengers per day on the second day.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
