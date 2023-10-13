Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Man comments ‘Bengaluru’s hospitality not as good as Delhi’s’ draws criticism from netizens

    A person from Bengaluru shared concerns on social media about the declining hospitality among the younger generation in the city, citing a lack of offering refreshments to guests. Some disagreed, attributing the issue to migrants, while others argued it's more about the fast-paced life in metropolitan cities.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    In Indian culture, there's a famous saying, 'Atithi Devo Bhava,' which means that guests are treated like gods when they visit someone's home. This warm hospitality has been a part of our culture since we were kids. But, recently, a person shared concerns on social media about the younger generation in Bengaluru not being as hospitable as they should be. Despite our deep-rooted cultural values, this individual noticed a lack of manners and kindness among Gen Z in Bengaluru. His post is based on personal experiences, and native Bengalureans criticised his opinions. 

    He wrote, "One striking contrast I've observed between Delhi and Bengaluru, stemming from my interactions during my 'Fix Your Finance' shoots, lies in the realm of hospitality.

    Bengaluru metro clocks 7 lakh passengers in one day post Purple Line expansion

    In Bengaluru, it baffled me how most people never offered refreshments, be it a simple beverage or a snack. This felt particularly unusual, given my roots in Ahmedabad, a city where the warmth of hospitality runs deep in our blood. My parents, for instance, would never let a guest leave without ensuring they've had something. I hope "Atithi Devo Bhava" resonates with all of us Indians even after 100 years."

    He also criticised the millennials that if they are more focused on their growth, setting aside their values. Users have started criticising his opinion, stating, “Someone didn’t offer him food and this one made it into North vs South. SMH”.

    Another user contrasted his opinion stating, “When you say you Bangalore do you mean Native Kannadigas or Immigrants ? . Because I can't imagine going to Kanndadiga's home as a guest not offering a basic Tea.”

    Uber ride surprise: Bengaluru passenger discovers Chief Growth Officer of Juspay as driver

    Another stated - As you mentioned it was mainly migrants whom you visited. Do visit a Kannadiga/native Bloreans to experience the culture & hospitality. It starts with a glass of water followed by some avalakki/chakkali and filter kapi/buttermilk or with a complete meal.

    One criticised Delhi’s system of freebies and wrote - Effect of Delhi on people- they expect freebies 24*7. However, there were people who agreed with his opinions, and few of them stated that instead of affirming this to South vs North, this can be affiliated to the Metropolitan cities where life moves quickly. People do not care much about hospitality as they are tired from working 24*7.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
