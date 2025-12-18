Bengaluru Police have booked Provident Sunworth Apartment Association and Tyco Security for running a parallel justice system, allegedly handling crimes internally, suppressing cases, and denying justice to victims. The investigation is ongoing.

In a startling revelation, Bengaluru Police have registered a criminal case against a residential apartment association and its private security agency for allegedly operating an unauthorised internal justice mechanism instead of reporting criminal offences to law enforcement authorities. The case pertains to the Provident Sunworth Apartment complex located in Doddabele, southwest Bengaluru, where officials claim that serious criminal incidents were handled privately, raising grave concerns over the suppression of crimes and the denial of justice to victims.

Association And Security Firm Booked

The Kumbalgodu Police have booked the Provident Sunworth Apartment Association along with Tyco Security, the private firm responsible for security at the premises. Investigators allege that the association framed its own rules, conducted internal inquiries into alleged crimes, and imposed monetary penalties on residents, actions that fall well outside the scope of any residential body’s legal authority.

Serious Crimes Allegedly Suppressed

According to police officials, the apartment complex houses residents from across the country, including a significant number of students. Over time, authorities claim that multiple offences were reported within the premises and nearby areas, ranging from minor violations to serious crimes. These allegedly included sexual assault, theft, consumption of narcotic substances, and illegal possession of drugs.

Instead of alerting the police, the association is accused of questioning the alleged offenders internally, levying fines, and allowing them to walk free without facing legal consequences. The security agency is alleged to have actively assisted in enforcing these unauthorised measures.

Fines Imposed Instead Of Filing Police Complaints

Police officials stated that the apartment body had even framed its own bylaws to justify these actions. Under these internal rules, residents accused of offences were reportedly fined, with penalties going up to ₹25,000 in recent months for cases involving the use of illegal substances.

“This practice led to the concealment of criminal cases and helped accused individuals evade the law, while victims were denied justice,” police officials said.

Senior Police Officer Speaks Out

Confirming the case, Anitha B Haddannavar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Division, said police intervened after receiving credible information about the situation.

“When we came to know about what was happening, we registered a case against them for attempting to shield individuals involved in crimes against women, theft, and drug-related offences. Such crimes must be reported to the police without exception. Instead, the association tried to deal with them internally by enforcing its own rules and imposing fines,” she said.

Case Registered Under Multiple Legal Provisions

Based on the findings so far, the Kumbalgodu Police have registered a case under Sections 211, 238, 239, 3(5), and 3(6) of the relevant law, along with applicable provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The matter is currently under investigation.

Police Warn Apartment Bodies Against Overreach

Police have reiterated that residential associations and private security agencies have no legal authority to investigate criminal offences, impose penalties, or settle serious allegations internally. Authorities stressed that all criminal incidents, irrespective of where they occur, must be reported to the police immediately.

Officials warned that any attempt to suppress crimes or operate parallel systems of justice will attract strict legal action.