Bengaluru: Police constable commits suicide over alleged harassment by wife, father-in-law

Bengaluru Head Constable Tippanna, stationed at Hulimavu, tragically took his life by jumping in front of a train. A death note accused his wife and father-in-law of harassment. Investigations are ongoing, with a complaint filed by Tippanna's father seeking justice. Mental health concerns among police grow.

Bengaluru: Police constable commits suicide over alleged harassment by wife, father-in-law vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

A Bengaluru Head Constable, Tippanna, stationed at the Hulimavu police station, tragically took his own life by jumping in front of a train at Baiyappanahalli. The heartbreaking incident occurred around 10:45 PM, sending shockwaves through the local community and sparking concerns over the mental health of police personnel.

According to police sources, Tippanna left behind a death note in which he accused his wife and father-in-law, Yamanappa, of subjecting him to continuous harassment. The note further revealed that Yamanappa had even threatened to take his life, which seemed to have pushed Tippanna to the brink of despair. 

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue summons to wife, demand appearance in 3 days

The constable, who was on duty at the time, had been struggling with personal issues for some time. His family members have now come under investigation following the contents of the death note. A formal complaint was filed by Tippanna's father at the Baiyappanahalli railway police station, demanding justice for his son’s death. 

'Thode paise psychiatrist pe kharch...': Model Charu Sharma's take on Atul Subhash's suicide sparks row| WATCH

The railway police were alerted after Tippanna's body was discovered on the railway tracks. Following an investigation, an FIR was filed under BNS 108, and the case is now being looked into by authorities. The body has been sent to C.V. Raman Hospital for post-mortem.

This tragic incident has brought attention to the growing mental health challenges faced by police officers, who often deal with high-stress situations both at work and in their personal lives. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue summons to wife, demand appearance in 3 days vkp

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue summons to wife, demand appearance in 3 days

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH) shk

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH)

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Drone Prathap arrested for throwing explosives into water vkp

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Drone Prathap arrested for throwing explosives into water

GOOD news! Uber launches women-only bike service in Bengaluru; Check details gcw

GOOD news! Uber launches women-only bike service in Bengaluru; Check details

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun Arrest: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reacts to Pushpa 2 star stampede case RBA

Allu Arjun Arrest: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reacts to Pushpa 2 star stampede case

PM Modi inaugurates Saraswati Koop corridor, enhancing devotee access in Prayagraj vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Saraswati Koop corridor, enhancing devotee access in Prayagraj

BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi after health deteriorates gcw

BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital after health deteriorates

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH) gcw

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH)

football Who is Li Tie, former Everton star jailed for 20 years in China over 12 million pound bribe scandal? snt

Who is Li Tie, former Everton star jailed for 20 years in China over 12 million pound bribe scandal?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon