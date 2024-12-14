Bengaluru: Police constable commits suicide over alleged harassment by wife, father-in-law

Bengaluru Head Constable Tippanna, stationed at Hulimavu, tragically took his life by jumping in front of a train. A death note accused his wife and father-in-law of harassment. Investigations are ongoing, with a complaint filed by Tippanna's father seeking justice. Mental health concerns among police grow.

A Bengaluru Head Constable, Tippanna, stationed at the Hulimavu police station, tragically took his own life by jumping in front of a train at Baiyappanahalli. The heartbreaking incident occurred around 10:45 PM, sending shockwaves through the local community and sparking concerns over the mental health of police personnel.

According to police sources, Tippanna left behind a death note in which he accused his wife and father-in-law, Yamanappa, of subjecting him to continuous harassment. The note further revealed that Yamanappa had even threatened to take his life, which seemed to have pushed Tippanna to the brink of despair.



The constable, who was on duty at the time, had been struggling with personal issues for some time. His family members have now come under investigation following the contents of the death note. A formal complaint was filed by Tippanna's father at the Baiyappanahalli railway police station, demanding justice for his son’s death.



The railway police were alerted after Tippanna's body was discovered on the railway tracks. Following an investigation, an FIR was filed under BNS 108, and the case is now being looked into by authorities. The body has been sent to C.V. Raman Hospital for post-mortem.

This tragic incident has brought attention to the growing mental health challenges faced by police officers, who often deal with high-stress situations both at work and in their personal lives.

