Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to seven accused, including actor Darshan, in the Renukaswamy murder case due to lack of premeditated evidence, procedural lapses, and delayed trial proceedings. Strict conditions were imposed, and the trial court will now determine their culpability.

The Karnataka High Court has granted conditional bail to seven individuals, including actor Darshan and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, in connection with the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case. The court’s decision came on Friday, providing relief to the accused after they had spent months in judicial custody.

The accused granted bail include:

- Actor Darshan

- Pavithra Gowda, Darshan’s girlfriend

- R. Nagaraju, Darshan’s manager

- M. Laxman, Darshan’s car driver

- Close associates: Anukumar, Jagadish, and Pradosh S. Rao

Why was bail granted?

1. Voluntary Accompaniment: Before his murder, Renukaswamy allegedly informed his parents he was with friends and would not return for lunch. Evidence shows he willingly travelled with the accused to Bengaluru, stopping at a bar and restaurant on the way.

2. Nature of the Assault: The accused reportedly used tree branches, a wooden stick, and a nylon string during the assault. The court observed that these items did not indicate a premeditated plan to kill.

3. Post-Mortem Report Needs Verification: The autopsy revealed 39 injuries on Renukaswamy’s body, and bloodstains were found on the accused’s clothes and shoes. However, the High Court stated that these findings require thorough examination during the trial.

4. No Serious Criminal Background: The court noted that none of the accused have a history of serious crimes.

5. Delayed Trial: The case involves 262 witnesses and 587 documents spread across 13 volumes, making a speedy trial unlikely.

The court emphasized that a “mini-trial” could not be conducted at this stage and left critical questions for the trial court to resolve.

Conditions for bail

- Furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with two sureties.

- Regular attendance at trial court hearings.

- Avoiding any threats to prosecution witnesses.

- Refraining from tampering with evidence.

- Not leaving the trial court’s jurisdiction without prior permission until the case concludes.

Actor Darshan, who was previously released on interim bail for spinal surgery, will not need to return to jail after his treatment. Pavithra Gowda, who had been in judicial custody for six months, has also been released along with the other accused.

- The accused were not provided with the grounds for their arrest immediately, as mandated by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the *Pankaj Bansal* and *Purakayastha* cases.

- Witnesses who signed the arrest memos did not provide reasons for doing so in their statements.

- The arrest memos presented by the prosecution were identical and appeared to be cyclostyled copies.



The High Court criticized these procedural flaws, stating they further supported the decision to grant bail. The court directed the State Director General of Police to create a uniform arrest memo template to be used across cases. This memo should accompany remand requests and be submitted to magistrates and district courts.

The trial court will now hear the case in detail to determine the culpability of the accused. Until then, the accused must strictly adhere to the conditions set by the High Court.

