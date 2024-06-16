Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Still lower than...': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends petrol, diesel price hike as BJP plans protests

    On Saturday, the Karnataka government increased the sales tax on fuel with immediate effect, raising petrol prices by Rs 3 and diesel prices by Rs 3.02.

    Still lower than...: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends petrol, diesel price hike as BJP plans protests AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday (June 16) defended the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, stressing that the revised rates remain lower than those in neighboring states. His defense comes as the Opposition BJP announced statewide protests scheduled for June 17.

    On Saturday, the Karnataka government increased the sales tax on fuel with immediate effect, raising petrol prices by Rs 3 and diesel prices by Rs 3.02.

    'I'm going to kill Salman Khan': Mumbai Police arrest Rajasthan man in firing case

    "The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%. Even after this hike, our state’s taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra," said CM Siddaramaiah.

    He noted that despite the hike, fuel rates in Karnataka are still lower compared to several other states, including Maharashtra, where the VAT on petrol is 25% with an additional tax of Rs 5.12, and the VAT on diesel is 21%.

    "Despite the VAT hike, diesel prices in Karnataka are still lower than in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. We remain committed to keeping fuel prices reasonable for our citizens," he added.

    Siddaramaiah criticized the previous BJP government, accusing it of manipulating taxes to benefit the central government at the expense of Karnataka. "The then Double Engine BJP government collaborated to divert Karnataka's resources to other states. The state BJP government kept reducing VAT on petrol and diesel while the Central government increased its own taxes. This manipulation led to reduced revenue for Karnataka, while the Central government collected more for its coffers, cheating Kannadigas," he said.

    Bihar tragedy: Boat with 17 people capsizes in River Ganga, six go missing

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan not married to Pavithra Gowda, just 'friends', claims his lawyer AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan not married to Pavithra Gowda, just 'friends', claims his lawyer

    Bakrid festival on June 17: Bengaluru police issue traffic restrictions on THESE roads; see details vkp

    Bakrid festival on June 17: Bengaluru police issue traffic restrictions on THESE roads; see details

    I will attend POCSO case hearing tomorrow: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa vkp

    I will attend POCSO case hearing tomorrow: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

    Renukaswamy murder case: Reporter assaulted by unknown person during actor Darshan's trial in Bengaluru, case filed vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Reporter assaulted by unknown person during actor Darshan's trial, complaint filed

    Petrol diesel gets costlier by Rs 3 in Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for intent to loot common man (WATCH) snt

    Petrol, diesel gets costlier by Rs 3 in Karnataka: BJP slams Congress' intent to loot common man (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Anna Lewandowska HOT photos: 10 times Robert Lewandowski's wife flaunted sexy beach body in bikini osf

    Anna Lewandowska HOT photos: 10 times Robert Lewandowski's wife flaunted sexy beach body in bikini

    Vaani Kapoor HOT photos: 8 times the Bollywood actress slayed ATG

    Vaani Kapoor HOT photos: 8 times the Bollywood actress slayed

    Eid ul-Adha 2024: History to significance, everything you need to know about the feast of sacrifice RKK

    Eid ul-Adha 2024: History to significance, everything you need to know about the feast of sacrifice

    Rohit Sharma's top 8 quotes on leadership osf

    Rohit Sharma's top 8 quotes on leadership

    Im going to kill Salman Khan': Mumbai Police arrest Rajasthan man in firing case AJR

    'I'm going to kill Salman Khan': Mumbai Police arrest Rajasthan man in firing case

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon