    Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik calls for BK Hariprasad's prosecution over Godhra-like remark in Karnataka

    Sri Ram Sena's Pramod Muthalik strongly condemned Congress leader BK Hariprasad's remarks likening Ayodhya's temple inauguration to Godhra, calling them dangerous and inciting. He accused Congress of intolerance, questioned if Hariprasad aimed to provoke communal tension, and urged investigation, holding officials responsible for potential unrest. Muthalik warned against disruptions ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, hinting at suspicions of Hariprasad's involvement.

    Sri Ram Sena's Founder President, Pramod Muthalik, expressed strong condemnation and called for immediate action against Congress leader BK Hariprasad over his remarks regarding a potential Godhra-style incident in Karnataka.

    In a statement to reporters, Muthalik termed Hariprasad's comments as "reprehensible" and accused him of inciting danger. He asserted that Hariprasad's statement, insinuating parallels between the Ayodhya temple inauguration and the tragic Godhra incident, was inflammatory and posed a threat to communal harmony.

    Congress leader BK Hariprasad sparks controversy, warns of Godhra-like tragedy in Karnataka

    Muthalik highlighted the historic significance of the Ayodhya temple construction, citing the enthusiasm and joy among the people. He accused the Congress of being unable to tolerate this celebratory mood and implied that Hariprasad's statements were borne out of desperation.

    Pointing to the sensitive nature of the Godhra tragedy, where 57 Muslims lost their lives in a horrific incident, Muthalik questioned whether Hariprasad's remarks were aimed at inciting a response from the Muslim community. He accused Congress members of being responsible for igniting such conflicts.

    India will go bankrupt like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation: K’taka CM's son

    Expressing grave concern, Muthalik stressed that Hariprasad's statement shouldn't be taken lightly, urging for an investigation into the matter. He directly held the Home Minister, BK Hariprasad, and CM Siddaramaiah accountable for any potential unrest arising from such statements.

    With only 20 days remaining until the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Muthalik underscored the general happiness among the populace. However, he cautioned against potential disruptive elements, hinting at suspicions that Hariprasad might be involved in planning disturbances.

