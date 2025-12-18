Tourists were allegedly harassed and assaulted for not speaking Kannada at a petrol bunk near Attibele in Bengaluru. The incident, caught on video, went viral on social media, prompting police to identify the accused and initiate legal action.

A disturbing incident near Bengaluru has triggered widespread outrage after tourists from outside Karnataka were allegedly harassed and physically assaulted for not speaking Kannada. The incident reportedly occurred around 12:20 am on Friday at the Shell Petrol Bunk near Attibele, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Attibele Police Station.

According to social media posts and a video that has since gone viral, a group of local youths confronted the visitors while they were using the restroom, allegedly abusing and even kicking them solely over a language issue. The episode has once again brought the sensitive language debate in Karnataka into the national spotlight, raising serious questions about public safety and the city’s reputation as a cosmopolitan hub.

Video Goes Viral, Police Take Action

The incident came to light after Dr Vikas Shobharaj shared a video of the altercation on Instagram, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms. In the backdrop of the video going viral and drawing sharp criticism, the Bengaluru City Police confirmed that the individuals involved in harassing the tourists have been identified. Legal action has reportedly been initiated against the culprits, signalling a prompt response from law enforcement authorities.

Concerns Over Bengaluru’s Image And Tourist Safety

Many social media users expressed concern that such incidents not only intimidate visitors but also tarnish Karnataka’s image at the national level. Bengaluru, long celebrated for its inclusive culture and diverse population, has increasingly been witnessing isolated instances of aggressive language imposition. Critics argue that forcing a language on visitors does little to protect Kannada and instead damages the state’s reputation, potentially discouraging tourism and migration.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “I am trying to understand why this language-related problem is happening in Karnataka. I visit Bangalore at least twice every year, and in my experience real Kannadiga people are very kind and respectful. I interact directly with locals and have always felt welcomed. I only know.”

Second user commented: “Completely echoes your words because Bangalore is a metropolitan city and gives hope to many folks who leave their hometown to chase their dream while taking accept as their 2nd home and any such incident will only tarnish the image which is completely wrong. I always love the spirit of real Kannadigas and their way of helping out the people irrespective of language barrier.”

Third user commented: “Literally this Menace is spoiling state name. Is state now under control of goons ? This force imposition is an insult. Literally these rogues are making state unsafe.”

Call For Strict Action Against Miscreants

Netizens have urged the Bengaluru City Police to take strict and exemplary action against those involved, warning that leniency could embolden hooliganism. Many emphasised that protecting Kannada culture should be rooted in pride and inclusivity, not intimidation. As the city grapples with maintaining its welcoming identity, incidents like these underline the urgent need for firm law enforcement and responsible civic behaviour to ensure Bengaluru remains safe for both residents and visitors alike.