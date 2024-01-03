Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader BK Hariprasad sparks controversy, warns of Godhra-like tragedy in Karnataka

    Congress MLC BK Hariprasad's remarks on the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, labeling it a political event, stir controversy in Karnataka. Expressing concerns akin to the Godhra tragedy, he urges the government to ensure safety. He emphasizes holding individuals accountable for Babri Masjid demolition and unresolved historical cases.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    The political landscape in Karnataka faces a new wave of controversy as Congress MLC BK Hariprasad's recent statements suggest the possibility of a Godhra-like tragedy unfolding within the state. Hariprasad's remarks, revolving around the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, have sparked a heated debate, stirring concerns in the state.

    In a statement, Hariprasad addressed the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, labelling it as a political rather than a religious event. He stated that had it been a religious affair, participation from various religious leaders would have been expected, highlighting the absence of significant religious figures during the event.

    Uddhav Thackeray's 'Godhra-like incident after Ram temple inauguration' draws BJP's ire

    Expressing uncertainty about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's religion and citing remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah, Hariprasad raised concerns about potential unrest surrounding the Ayodhya issue. He urged the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of those intending to visit Ayodhya, cautioning against the possibility of an event akin to the Godhra tragedy occurring in Karnataka.

    2002 Godhra train burning case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 life convicts

    Hariprasad's statements have fueled a fresh debate among political parties, intensifying the ongoing discourse surrounding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue. He drew attention to the Babri Masjid demolition, labelling it a crime and urging the government to address the pending cases, including those involving prominent political figures like LK Advani.

    The Congress MLC stressed the importance of holding individuals accountable for crimes and ensuring that those involved in criminal cases do not evade justice. He advocated for action against individuals responsible for disturbances of peace, emphasizing the need to address historical cases that remain unresolved.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
