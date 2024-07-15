'Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case

Reacting to the court's decision, DK Shivakumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating what he termed as baseless allegations. "All these scams have been created by the BJP. They are upset because their corruption is being exposed," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 15) dealt a setback to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by dismissing his plea to quash a case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged disproportionate assets. A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision, saying it saw no reason to intervene. "Sorry. Dismissed," the bench remarked.

The case revolves around allegations that Shivakumar accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income during his tenure as a minister in the previous Congress government from 2013 to 2018. The CBI filed an FIR against him on September 3, 2020, prompting Shivakumar to challenge it in the Karnataka High Court in 2021.

In response to the high court's rejection of his plea on October 19, 2023, Shivakumar sought relief from the Supreme Court, which has now upheld the lower court's decision. The Karnataka High Court had directed the CBI to conclude its investigation within three months.

Additionally, the CBI has challenged decisions made by the Congress-led Karnataka government, including the withdrawal of consent for the agency to investigate Shivakumar's assets in November 2023 and the subsequent referral of the matter to the Karnataka Lokayukta in December 2023.

The case has seen procedural complexities, including a referral to a larger bench by the Chief Justice of Karnataka in January 2024, following a petition by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Originally initiated with consent from the BJP government in September 2019, the CBI's case against Shivakumar has remained contentious amidst political changes in Karnataka.

