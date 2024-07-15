Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case

    Reacting to the court's decision, DK Shivakumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating what he termed as baseless allegations. "All these scams have been created by the BJP. They are upset because their corruption is being exposed," he said.

    Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (July 15) dealt a setback to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by dismissing his plea to quash a case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged disproportionate assets. A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision, saying it saw no reason to intervene. "Sorry. Dismissed," the bench remarked.

    Reacting to the court's decision, DK Shivakumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating what he termed as baseless allegations.

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims

    "All these scams have been created by the BJP. They are upset because their corruption is being exposed," he said.

    The case revolves around allegations that Shivakumar accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income during his tenure as a minister in the previous Congress government from 2013 to 2018. The CBI filed an FIR against him on September 3, 2020, prompting Shivakumar to challenge it in the Karnataka High Court in 2021.

    In response to the high court's rejection of his plea on October 19, 2023, Shivakumar sought relief from the Supreme Court, which has now upheld the lower court's decision. The Karnataka High Court had directed the CBI to conclude its investigation within three months.

    Additionally, the CBI has challenged decisions made by the Congress-led Karnataka government, including the withdrawal of consent for the agency to investigate Shivakumar's assets in November 2023 and the subsequent referral of the matter to the Karnataka Lokayukta in December 2023.

    Citi-Axis credit cards migration completes today: What changes will come into effect?

    The case has seen procedural complexities, including a referral to a larger bench by the Chief Justice of Karnataka in January 2024, following a petition by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

    Originally initiated with consent from the BJP government in September 2019, the CBI's case against Shivakumar has remained contentious amidst political changes in Karnataka.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 1:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Hill collapse on Bengaluru-Honnavara highway leads to traffic jam, vehicles stranded vkp

    Karnataka: Hill collapse on Bengaluru-Honnavara highway leads to traffic jam, vehicles struggle to move on

    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported vkp

    Heavy rainfall causes chaos in Kodagu: Houses damaged, power outages reported

    Karnataka After Valmiki and MUDA scam crores of money transfer scandal at Tourism dept FIR lodged vkp

    Karnataka: After Valmiki and MUDA scam, Rs 2.47 crore money transfer scandal at Tourism dept; FIR lodged

    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in Bacjelor Party movie vkp

    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in 'Bachelor Party' movie

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills vkp

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills

    Recent Stories

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more ATG

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims AJR

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims

    Why Gold is cheaper in Kerala? anr

    Why Gold is cheaper in Kerala?

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 15: Price of 8 gm FALLS; Check here ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 15: Price of 8 gm FALLS; Check here

    Karnataka: Hill collapse on Bengaluru-Honnavara highway leads to traffic jam, vehicles stranded vkp

    Karnataka: Hill collapse on Bengaluru-Honnavara highway leads to traffic jam, vehicles struggle to move on

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon