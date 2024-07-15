Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims

    The Office of the Superintendent of Central Jail No. 2 reported that the Delhi CM's health was under continuous monitoring, with regular assessments by medical professionals. According to the jail authorities, CM Kejriwal has been adhering to a medically-prescribed diet, which includes home-cooked food as per court orders.

    Tihar Jail authorities on Monday (July 15) refuted allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concerning the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The jail administration assured that Kejriwal's vital signs were normal and that he was receiving adequate medical care.

    The Office of the Superintendent of Central Jail No. 2 reported that the Delhi CM's health was under continuous monitoring, with regular assessments by medical professionals. According to the jail authorities, CM Kejriwal has been adhering to a medically-prescribed diet, which includes home-cooked food as per court orders.

    "Despite a slight weight loss, his vitals remain normal, and he receives appropriate medical care for all his ailments," the authorities said. They further stressed that health status reports contradict the claims made by AAP ministers and legislators, labeling these allegations as "misleading and driven by ulterior motives" aimed at undermining the prison administration.

    "The details have been communicated to various government officials for awareness and necessary action. Now we can offer this with a documented weight chart from 63.5 kg to 61.5 kg from June 2 to July 14," the statement said.

    The response from Tihar Jail followed accusations from AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who claimed that Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg of weight and experienced blood sugar drops below 50 mg/dL five times since his arrest. Singh suggested that the BJP-led central government was conspiring to cause Kejriwal to suffer from a "serious disease," describing the situation as "highly worrisome."

    Kejriwal surrendered to Tihar Jail on June 2 after his interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court to allow him to campaign during the recent Lok Sabha elections, expired.

