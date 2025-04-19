Ricky Rai, son of late don Muthappa Rai, was seriously injured in a shootout near his Bidadi residence in Karnataka. The attackers targeted his car; police have launched an investigation into the motive and assailants.

In the early hours of April 19, 2025, around 1:30 AM, a shootout was carried out on Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don Muthappa Rai, in Bidadi, Ramanagara district. The attack took place near the front compound of Muthappa Rai’s residence, with assailants firing three rounds targeting Ricky Rai.

Rai was shot near his residence in Bidadi and was referred to Bengaluru for treatment, said Ramanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Gowda.

Ricky Rai was on his way from Bidadi to Bengaluru in his Toyota Fortuner, accompanied by his driver and a gunman, when the attack occurred. As they approached the compound of the house, the assailants opened fire, injuring Ricky Rai. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Bidadi and later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment following initial care.

Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda and DySP Srinivas visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bidadi Police Station, and police have intensified the investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the motive, track down the attackers, and uncover the background of the attack.

Attack targeted the driver’s seat

In the shootout, the attackers specifically targeted the driver’s seat of the vehicle, firing three rounds. Ricky Rai usually drove the car himself, which led the attackers to aim at the driver’s seat. However, on this occasion, the car was being driven by a chauffeur named Raju. During the firing, Raju quickly ducked, narrowly escaping death. Ricky Rai, who was seated in the front passenger seat, sustained serious injuries to his nose and arm as the bullets struck him.

The incident unfolded suddenly as the vehicle was entering the main road in front of the house. Just two days earlier, Ricky Rai had returned from Russia and was actively involved in real estate business. Driver Raju has provided a statement to the police. Under the supervision of Inspector Shankar Naik of Bidadi Police Station, an investigation has been launched. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) teams are examining the site. Ricky Rai’s condition remains critical and treatment is ongoing at a private hospital in Bengaluru.



