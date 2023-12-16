Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sky-high surveillance: Bengaluru Traffic Police embrace drone tech for monitoring

    Bengaluru Traffic Police partners with NMIT, employing student-designed drones for innovative traffic monitoring. The MoU aims to revolutionize traffic management, addressing congestion, and violations, and fostering real-time solutions, while offering student internships and promoting technological advancements.

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Bengaluru's traffic police are taking to the skies to revolutionize traffic monitoring by employing drones crafted by college students. In a pivotal move, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has partnered with Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) to introduce drone technology for enhanced traffic surveillance.

    The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies a major step towards transforming traffic management in the city, with drones being used to play a key role.

    During the event, Mr Anuchet, Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Bengaluru, highlighted how Bengaluru's traffic issues ripple beyond transportation, impacting economics and the environment. He underscored the potential of technology and innovative partnerships in alleviating congestion, boosting productivity, curbing pollution, and enhancing the city's overall quality of life.

    KB Rao, Director of Corporate Relations, encapsulated the strategic collaboration's core objective, emphasizing the exploration of novel methodologies, including drone technology, to elevate traffic management. The partnership seeks to address pivotal aspects such as traffic monitoring, regulation, identification of violators, and understanding of congestion dynamics. Additionally, it opens avenues for NMIT students to engage in internships and fosters exchanges between faculty and professionals, aiming to devise real-time solutions for traffic management challenges.

    This initiative seamlessly aligns with NMIT's commitment to preparing students for the industry, notably through its Research and Technology Absorption Centre situated at the Bengaluru campus.

