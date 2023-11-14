Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru ‘paper helmet’ man sparks hilarious banter from Netizens

    Bengaluru witnessed amusement as a person used a paper bag instead of a helmet while on a motorcycle, sparking viral social media hilarity. The unconventional 'helmet' choice invoked witty comments, speculations, and humorous theories from netizens, turning the scene into online banter and invoking a 'typical Bengaluru behavior' sentiment.

    Bengaluru 'paper helmet' man sparks hilarious banter from Netizens vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Bengaluru witnessed an amusing scene on its roads that left pedestrians and passersby utterly surprised. A peculiar sight unfolded when a person seated on the back of a motorcycle opted for a paper bag in lieu of a helmet, catching the attention of many. This comical moment swiftly went viral across social media platforms, triggering a cascade of humorous reactions from netizens.

    The widely shared image depicts an individual seated at the rear of a parked motorcycle, waiting to cross the road while sporting a paper bag covering their head. The quirky choice of headgear sparked a wave of witty comments and responses from amused onlookers.

    Bengaluru traffic jam holds Ferraris hostage: Thousands of HP powerless (WATCH)

    The tweet showcasing this 'desi jugaad' invoked a chorus of laughter online, with many deeming it a classic example of 'typical Bengaluru behaviour.' People were left in stitches witnessing this ingenious yet unconventional 'helmet' alternative, speculating about the rationale behind this choice.

    Several users hilariously dubbed the paper bag as a potential 'Bheja Fry parcel' or joked that it could be ''Safer than a Tin Foil Hat.'' Speculations about the person's identity ranged from guessing if it was a celebrity incognito to innovative protection against dust, cold, or polluted winds.

    Spotlight on civic apathy in Bengaluru, white-topped road caves in at a busy stretch in the I-T capital

    Netizens contributed to the comic narrative, suggesting amusing theories like using a 'Kanti Sweets cover as a Helmet' or facetiously stating its recycled helmet nature with ''100% recyclability and 0% head protection.'' Some jestingly commented that the individual might be concealing their face to dodge a creditor or even humorously suggested the head could double up as a disguised number plate or an AI camera test.

    The online banter surrounding this quirky paper bag 'helmet' has left social media users in splits, turning the everyday Bengaluru scenes to online banter.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Just for testing': Karnataka Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy responds to alleged power theft for Diwali lights vkp

    'Just for testing': Karnataka Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy responds to alleged power theft for Diwali lights

    Senior BJP leaders upset over Vijayendra's appointment as state leader: Congress MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi vkp

    Senior BJP leaders upset over Vijayendra’s appointment as state leader: Congress MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi

    Vijayendra's talent has been recognised by Amit Shah which earned him to lead state BJP: Former CM SM Krishna vkp

    Vijayendra's talent has been recognised by Amit Shah which earned him to lead state BJP: Former CM SM Krishna

    Rare naxal encounter at Karnataka-Kerala border injures one after years of inactivity vkp

    Rare naxal encounter at Karnataka-Kerala border injures one after years of inactivity

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    Recent Stories

    cricket Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand osf

    Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

    Vivo Watch 3 launched Thinner design stainless steel crown 16 day battery life more Check details gcw

    Vivo Watch 3: Thinner design, stainless steel crown, 16-day battery life & more; Check details

    cricket Bas de Leele turn 24: Top 7 performances by the Dutch all-rounder osf

    Bas de Leede turn 24: Top 7 performances by the Dutch all-rounder

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home rkn eai

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home

    Bhupay karo: Anurag Thakur mocks Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel amid Mahadev betting app row AJR

    'Bhupay karo': Anurag Thakur mocks Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel amid Mahadev betting app row

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon