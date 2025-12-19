A shocking crime in Karnataka’s Mysuru saw a man hire contract killers to murder his wife over domestic disputes. The plot failed after blunders, and police arrested the husband and his accomplices within 24 hours.

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across Mysuru city in Karnataka, a man allegedly hired contract killers to murder his own wife over domestic disputes and what he claimed was a lack of respect. The accused, a panipuri vendor, is said to have meticulously planned the crime and even waited nearby, expecting his wife to die, while his associates carried out the brutal attack. However, glaring mistakes made during the execution of the plan led to the swift arrest of all the accused within a day.

The incident took place within the BM Sri Nagar limits of Mysuru and involved a failed attempt to murder a woman by assaulting her with a hammer and setting her house on fire to make the crime appear as an accidental blaze caused by a gas cylinder leak.

Brutal Attack on Woman at Home Alone

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Nagaratna, was alone at home when the accused forcibly entered the house late at night. She was allegedly attacked with a hammer, leaving her severely injured. Following the assault, the accused attempted to destroy evidence by setting parts of the house on fire and causing a gas cylinder to leak, in a bid to pass off the crime as a fire accident.

Fortunately, Nagaratna survived the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Husband Masterminded the Crime

Police investigations revealed that the crime was orchestrated by Nagaratna’s husband, Mahesh, a panipuri seller by profession. Mahesh allegedly paid ₹5 lakh to his associates to carry out the murder.

According to the police, Mahesh was upset with his wife over ongoing financial and personal disputes. It is alleged that Nagaratna used his earnings to lend money on interest and did not return the amount to him. When Mahesh questioned her about the issue, she reportedly spoke to him disrespectfully, which further fuelled his anger.

₹5 Lakh Contract Given to Friends

Mahesh allegedly hired his friends Bhaskar and Abhishek, both residents of Virajpet, to execute the murder. He is said to have laid out the entire plan himself, instructing them to break into the house, cut the gas pipe, pour petrol, and kill his wife.

Acting on these instructions, the accused entered the house, assaulted Nagaratna with a hammer, and attempted to set the house ablaze by pouring petrol. Some household items were damaged in the fire, but the plan failed due to poor execution.

Police Crack Case Within a Day

Due to several blunders committed by the accused, the Karnataka Police were able to crack the case within 24 hours of the incident. Investigations clearly established that the attempt on Nagaratna’s life was premeditated and carried out at the behest of her husband.

A case has been registered at the Metagalli Police Station in Mysuru. Mahesh, along with Bhaskar and Abhishek, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.