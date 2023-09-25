Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shivani Swamy from Bidar selected to prestigious ‘Indian Idol’, Sole contestant from Karnataka

    Shivani Shivdas Swamy from Bidar, Karnataka, has been selected as a contestant on Sony TV's 'Indian Idol.' She's the only representative from Karnataka, impressively making it from 13,000 initial contestants. Her musical journey includes accolades and awards, and she's seen as a rising star in the music world.

    Shivani Swamy from Bidar selected to prestigious 'Indian Idol', Sole contestant from Karnataka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Shivani Shivdas Swamy, who lives in Bidar city, Karnataka, has been selected as a contestant in the Nation’s prestigious singing competition, ‘Indian Idol’. She's the only person from Karnataka who will be taking part in the show Indian Idol music competition on Sony TV.

    Out of a massive group of 13,000 contestants who joined in the beginning stages, Shivani Swamy is the only one from Karnataka who made it to the part of the competition that gets shown on TV. This is a big achievement not just for Shivani but also for Bidar, her hometown, as it shines a positive light on the city in the music world.

    Meet Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, winner of Indian Idol 13; here's what he takes home

    Shivani's family loves music, and she has achieved a lot in her musical journey. In 2020, she took part in Zee TV's Saregamapa music competition and won a silver medal. She also got the top position in the Pride of Telangana competition, which happened in Hyderabad. In 2022, she won the first prize in a music competition at the state level for colleges and also succeeded in the Maharashtra Cha Awaaz music competition, making her hometown Bidar proud.

    Shivani's outstanding contributions to the music world were recognized when she was given the Kalyana Kala Ratna award at an event by the Kalyan Karnataka Artistes Union in Bidar last year. She also showed her musical talent by getting first place in the Bidari folk singing competition organized by the Bidari Cultural Forum.

    Born in December 2006 to music artists Kavita Swamy and Pt. Shivdas Swami, Shivani started learning music from her father when she was just three years old. Today, she's a rising star in the music industry.

    Heartwarming: PM Modi applauds German girl's love for Indian music

    Recently, Shivani Shivdas Swamy was honoured with a shawl, garland, and a memento by the Kalyan Karnataka Artists Union at her home. Shivani expressed her happiness at being chosen in the first stage of the Indian Idol competition and gave credit to her family's dedication to music for her success.

    Vijayakumar Sonare, the president of the Kalyan Karnataka Artistes Union, praised Shivani's incredible achievements and pointed out her talent in the Bidar district. He emphasized the need for platforms that can discover and support local talent, and he urged the state government to find exceptional artists in the music field.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details

    Unprecedented 'Janata Darshan' Initiative: Karnataka Addresses Public Grievances Statewide

    Unprecedented 'Janata Darshan' Initiative: Karnataka Addresses Public Grievances Statewide

    'Aunty' remark sparks outrage: Bengaluru woman accused of abusing ATM security guard; check details vkp

    'Aunty' remark sparks outrage: Bengaluru woman accused of abusing ATM security guard; check details

    Bengaluru Bandh explained: Why city is shutting down on Sept 26, what will be closed and more

    Bengaluru Bandh explained: Why city is shutting down on Sept 26, what will be closed and more

    'Karnataka govt made mistake in releasing water to Tamil Nadu': Congress MLA Narendraswamy vkp

    'Karnataka govt made mistake in releasing water to Tamil Nadu': Congress MLA Narendraswamy

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details

    Monalisa BOLD, SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' honeymoon song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te' remix will blow your mind; WATCH RBA

    Monalisa BOLD, SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' honeymoon song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te' remix will blow your mind

    Its a GOLD! India celebrates women cricket team's Asian Games 2023 feat; congratulatory messages pour in snt

    It's a GOLD! India celebrates women cricket team's Asian Games 2023 feat; congratulatory messages pour in

    Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

    How to grow your hair with rice water rkn

    How to grow your hair with rice water

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon