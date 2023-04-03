Meet Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, winner of Indian Idol 13; here's what he takes home

Rishi Singh was crowned the Indian Idol 13 winner. He won the trophy, a brand new car, and Rs 25 lakh prize money. He was in the final contest with other top 5 contestants Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar, Debosmita Roy, Chirag Kotwal and Shivam Singh.

Finally, the winner has been announced! The winner of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13, which has been running for about six months, is none other than Rishi Singh, who is from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He won the trophy, Rs 25 lakh in cash, and a brand new automobile Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI.

He competed in the final round against top six contestants were Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar and Debosmita Roy from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu and Kashmir, and Shivam Singh from Vadodra.

Also Read: Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here

After the winner was announced on the channel, the official social media page made the big announcement on Twitter. Sharing Rishi Singh’s photo they wrote, “Sab pe chalaake apna jaadu, Rocking Rishi ne jeeta sirf humaara dil hi nahi balki Indian Idol ki ye trophy bhi. A well-deserved contestant of the Indian Idol Season 13. Congratulations, Rishi!.”

Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch



Reacting to his Indian Idol win, Rishi Singh said, "I still can’t believe that I won the Indian Idol 13 trophy. The feeling is surreal! It was a dream come true moment for me when my name was announced as the winner of this season. It is a huge honour to be taking ahead the legacy of such a well-loved and prestigious show. I am grateful to the channel, the judges, and the entire team of Indian Idol for giving us such a wonderful platform to showcase our talent. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all my fans and viewers who have always supported me and voted for me to win this coveted title. Thank you for making my dream turn into reality."

Debosmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal were awarded first and second runners-up, receiving a trophy and a cash for Rs 5 lakh each. Bidipta Chakraborty and Shivam Singh, the third and fourth runners-up, each received a check for Rs 3 lakh. Each of the six finalists received a check for Rs 1 lakh, as well as gift hampers.