Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heartwarming: PM Modi applauds German girl's love for Indian music

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the remarkable talent of a visually impaired young woman from Germany during his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast. This gifted individual, named Cassandra Mae Spittmann, has garnered widespread recognition on Instagram for her soul-stirring renditions of Indian songs, including those in Kannada and Sanskrit.
     

    Heartwarming: PM Modi applauds German girl's love for Indian music
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    In his address, Prime Minister Modi expressed his admiration, stating, "You will be surprised to hear this. Recently, she has become very famous on Instagram. What a melodious voice she has. In this voice, we can see the love of God. She is a German girl, 21 years old. Unfortunately, her eyes are not visible, but there is divinity in her voice." 
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds India's rising allure on 'World Tourism Day' | WATCH

    Despite never having visited India, Cassandra has diligently practiced Indian music and has become proficient in singing songs in various Indian languages such as Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Sanskrit, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. Modi, who listened to her Kannada song during his address, wholeheartedly appreciated her remarkable achievement. 
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges Chandrayaan-3's online popularity during his monthly radio address | WATCH

    Cassandra deep fascination with Indian music and culture has driven her to dedicate 5-6 years to mastering this art form. She is also skilled in playing the Tabla. 

    Prime Minister Modi lauded her accomplishments as a source of inspiration for every Indian, showcasing the power of music to transcend boundaries and connect hearts.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has links with LeT, wanted to target Punjab's Hindu leaders AJR

    BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has links with LeT, wanted to target Punjab's Hindu leaders

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters AJR

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters

    Rahul Gandhi confident of Congress' victory in upcoming state elections, shares lessons from K'taka polls

    Rahul Gandhi confident of Congress' victory in upcoming state elections, shares lessons from K'taka polls

    Kerala: Police unearths drug trade in dog protection centre in Kottayam rkn

    Kerala: Police unearths drug trade in dog protection centre in Kottayam

    Unprecedented 'Janata Darshan' Initiative: Karnataka Addresses Public Grievances Statewide

    Unprecedented 'Janata Darshan' Initiative: Karnataka Addresses Public Grievances Statewide

    Recent Stories

    Tiger 3 Salman Khan Katrina Kaif latest film teaser all set to release on THIS date RBA

    ‘Tiger 3’: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's latest film teaser all set to release on THIS date

    Is Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce? Singer's appearance at Kansas City Chief's game sparks 'romance' rumours vma

    Is Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce? Singer's appearance at Kansas City Chief's game sparks 'romance' rumours

    Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has links with LeT, wanted to target Punjab's Hindu leaders AJR

    BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has links with LeT, wanted to target Punjab's Hindu leaders

    Alert for Apple users Govt issues high severity warning ask them to update iPhone Macbook more gcw

    Apple users at risk? Govt issues 'high-severity' warning, ask them to update iPhone, Macbook & more

    world tourism day 2023 Breathe easy! Exploring Cape Grim, the place with the cleanest air on Earth snt

    Breathe easy! Exploring Cape Grim, the place with the cleanest air on Earth

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon