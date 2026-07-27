Teachers in Shivamogga's Hosanagar taluk are allegedly spending money from their own pockets to provide eggs to students under the government nutrition scheme. The issue arose as the government fixed the egg price at ₹6, while market rates remain higher.

A government initiative aimed at improving nutrition among schoolchildren has created financial difficulties for teachers in Shivamogga district, with many allegedly spending money from their own pockets to ensure that students receive eggs under the scheme. The state government’s programme provides eggs or bananas to students from Class 1 to SSLC in government and aided schools. However, teachers in Hosanagar taluk claim that the amount allocated for eggs is lower than the prevailing market price, forcing them to bear the additional cost.

In Hosanagar taluk alone, 264 schools covering 13,775 students are included under the scheme, under which students are expected to receive eggs or bananas twice a week. While the government has fixed the price of an egg at ₹6, the market price ranges between ₹8 and ₹9, leaving teachers to pay an additional amount of around ₹2.80 per egg.

Teachers Bear Additional Cost Under Egg Scheme

Several teachers have reportedly expressed frustration over the issue, stating that they are compelled to purchase eggs using their own money to ensure students do not miss out on the nutritional support.

Teachers pointed out that the Premji Foundation already provides free eggs four days a week without similar issues. According to them, the problem is mainly with the government’s two-day egg distribution programme, where the allocated amount does not match the actual market price.

Textbook Shortage Affects Over 60 Schools

Adding to the concerns, more than 60 schools in Hosanagar taluk are reportedly facing a shortage of textbooks, even two months after the academic year began.

The state government is expected to supply textbooks on the first day of the academic year. However, the delay has left many students struggling to continue their studies effectively.

Officials and teachers said the shortage occurred because the number of students joining government schools increased significantly this year, with many students shifting from private schools. The initial textbook orders were placed based on last year’s enrolment figures, resulting in a shortage after new admissions.

Officials Work To Resolve Textbook Issue

Authorities have asked schools to submit updated student enrolment details to the taluk education office so that additional textbooks can be arranged. Schools with surplus books have also been requested to share them temporarily with institutions facing shortages.

Officials said proposals have been submitted to provide textbooks for newly introduced English-medium classes in some Hosanagar schools. They assured that necessary steps are being taken to resolve the shortage at the earliest.