A Bengaluru cab driver tried to mow down a fellow driver who confronted him over reckless driving. The victim clung to the bonnet for nearly a kilometre.

A cab driver's reckless road rage created panic in a Bengaluru neighbourhood after he attempted to mow down another cab driver who confronted him over dangerous driving, forcing the victim to cling to the car's bonnet for nearly a kilometre.

The incident occurred around 11 pm Friday in Chowdeshwari Nagar. According to police, cab driver Ananth, a resident of Laggere, was driving recklessly when another cab driver, Manjunath from Mahalakshmi Layout, intercepted his vehicle and questioned his behaviour. Manjunath also called the police control room to report the incident.

Ananth Accelerated Towards Victim

Enraged by the complaint, Ananth accelerated his car towards Manjunath in an apparent attempt to run him over. In the chaos, Manjunath was thrown onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle. Instead of stopping, Ananth continued driving for nearly a kilometre with Manjunath desperately clinging to the bonnet, putting his life at risk.

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The situation escalated further when Ananth also ran over a stray dog, which sustained injuries. Locals who witnessed the incident chased the speeding car and eventually intercepted and forced it to stop. They accused him of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Driver Fled Before Police Arrived

However, before police could arrive at the scene, Ananth abandoned the vehicle and fled. He appeared before police on Saturday evening and was subjected to an alcometer test, which returned a negative result.

Police officials confirmed that both drivers reached a compromise on Sunday and did not file any complaint. "So, we fined Ananth for reckless driving and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000," a senior officer said.

Compromise Reached

The incident highlights concerns over road rage incidents in Bengaluru, where traffic congestion and stressful conditions often lead to confrontations between drivers. The compromise between the two parties meant no formal case was registered, and the matter was resolved with a fine for reckless driving.

Residents in the area expressed relief that the incident did not result in serious injury or death. The stray dog injured during the incident is reportedly receiving treatment.