A monkey snatched a young woman's mobile phone at Shivagange Hill in Bengaluru Rural and climbed to the temple's gopuram. After nearly an hour of failed attempts using fruits and snacks, the monkey dropped the phone, which was recovered with minor damage.

A visit to the famous Shivagange hill, a popular pilgrimage and tourist destination in Karnataka'sBengaluru Rural district, turned into an unforgettable experience for a young woman after a monkey snatched her mobile phone and climbed to the top of the temple's gopuram. The incident, which took place at the hill shrine, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi in Nelamangala taluk, drew the attention of devotees and tourists, who watched the unusual spectacle for more than an hour as efforts were made to retrieve the phone.

The woman was reportedly holding her mobile phone when the monkey suddenly snatched it from her hand. Before anyone could intervene, the animal climbed to the top of the temple tower with the phone, leaving the woman and onlookers stunned.

Monkey Climbs Temple Tower With Mobile Phone

The monkey remained perched on the temple's gopuram for nearly an hour, repeatedly playing with the phone while curious tourists watched from below.

The woman and several visitors tried various methods to recover the device, including offering fruits and snacks in an attempt to lure the monkey down.

Phone Recovered After Hour-Long Effort

After nearly an hour, the monkey finally dropped the mobile phone, allowing the woman to retrieve it.

Although she was relieved to recover the device, the phone reportedly sustained minor damage in the fall.

The unusual incident soon became a talking point among devotees and tourists, with many describing it as one of the most memorable moments of their visit to Shivagange hill.