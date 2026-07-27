The Bengaluru City Police have advised commuters not to board app-based cabs or autos if the vehicle registration number or driver details do not match the information displayed on the ride-hailing app. Passengers have been urged to report such vehicles immediately.

The Bengaluru City Police have issued an important advisory to passengers using app-based cab and auto services, urging them not to board any vehicle if its registration number or driver details do not match the information displayed on the ride-hailing app. Stressing that passenger safety is the top priority, the police have urged commuters to immediately report such discrepancies to the authorities. The advisory comes amid a growing number of complaints from Bengaluru residents alleging that vehicles arriving for pick-up often have registration numbers different from those shown on apps such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Namma Yatri.

According to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, passengers should avoid boarding any vehicle if the registration number or driver details displayed on the app differ from those of the vehicle that arrives at the pick-up location. He said such violations compromise passenger safety and will be dealt with seriously.

Rise in Complaints Over Vehicle Registration Mismatches

In recent weeks, several Bengaluru residents have raised concerns over mismatches between the vehicle details displayed on ride-hailing apps and those of the vehicles that actually arrive for pick-up.

Passengers have alleged that after booking rides through platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Namma Yatri, they are often picked up by vehicles with registration numbers that differ from those shown on the app. Many users have shared their experiences on social media, claiming that such discrepancies occur frequently.

Some commuters said that when they questioned drivers about the mismatch, they were told it was due to technical issues or operational reasons.

Police Urge Passengers Not to Board Mismatched Vehicles

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner appealed to the public not to board any vehicle if its registration number or driver details do not match the information displayed on the app.

He said such discrepancies could complicate investigations in the event of an accident, crime or any other emergency, making it difficult for authorities to identify the vehicle and establish responsibility.

Passengers have been advised to decline such rides immediately and report the matter by calling the 112 emergency helpline or informing the nearest traffic police station.

Warning Issued to Aggregators and Drivers

The police have also warned app-based taxi aggregators and drivers against violating the prescribed norms. According to the police, it is illegal for drivers to allow others to use their accounts, operate vehicles using false documents or drive unregistered vehicles.

The department said legal action would be initiated against drivers found violating the rules, as well as against aggregators that fail to ensure compliance with safety guidelines.

The police further emphasised that ride-hailing platforms are responsible for regularly verifying the details and backgrounds of the drivers and vehicles registered on their platforms to ensure passenger safety.