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Karnataka: Ambulance Driver Allegedly Used Private Ambulance to Supply Drugs to Students
Mangaluru CCB has uncovered an alleged drug network in which an ambulance driver from Belthangady is accused of using his private ambulance to supply drugs to students. Police say he is absconding, while the investigation continues.
Ambulance Driver Accused of Supplying Drugs to Students, Hunt Underway
The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have uncovered a shocking case in which an ambulance, intended to transport patients during medical emergencies, was allegedly used to supply drugs to students.
Following the exposure of the case, the accused, identified as Jalil Baba, an ambulance driver from Belthangady, allegedly absconded.
The police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.
Drug Supply Network Uncovered During Investigation
The case came to light during an investigation by the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB). On June 25, CCB police raided a rented house near Kulaigudde in Surathkal and arrested Annappa Swamy. During the raid, the police seized 15.17 grams of MDMA, valued at approximately ₹1.50 lakh.
During the investigation, the police uncovered details of a wider drug supply network. According to the police, they received information that MDMA was being procured from Delhi and transported to Bengaluru before being distributed through an organised network.
Major MDMA Haul in Bagalkot Raid
Based on information gathered during the investigation, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid at a lodge along the national highway near Hunagunda in Bagalkot district on July 15. During the operation, the police arrested Mohammad Altaf and Mohammad Mustafa, both residents of Halepet in Ujire.
The police seized 5 kg of MDMA, estimated to be worth ₹5.5 crore, along with a car, a bag and a mobile phone. Further investigation into the drug supply network is underway.
Ambulance Driver Allegedly Targeted Students in Drug Network
The investigation is ongoing as the police suspect that several more individuals may be involved in the alleged drug trafficking network. During the interrogation, the arrested accused allegedly disclosed the involvement of Jalil Baba.
According to the police, Jalil Baba allegedly used his private ambulance to supply drugs and maintained direct links with the three accused who had travelled to procure the contraband. Investigators further alleged that he played a key role in distributing the drugs, primarily targeting students.
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