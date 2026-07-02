TMC's Abhishek Banerjee condemned the egg-throwing attack on MP Mahua Moitra, questioning the WB govt and police silence. Leaders across party lines have rebuked the incident, highlighting the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee strongly condemned the egg-throwing and vegetable-pelting incident targeting party MP Mahua Moitra during a public meeting in her Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal. In a post on X, Banerjee on Wednesday strongly condemned the assault, launching a direct attack on the state government's administration and law enforcement agencies and questioned the narrative of political reform in the state.

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"The silence of the West Bengal Police, despite the High Court's recent direction to the DGP to ensure appropriate safeguards, raises serious questions. Is this what PORIBARTAN was meant to look like?" Banerjee said in his post.

He further stated, "When an elected representative is heckled simply because she refuses to bend, it is not an expression of strength. It is an admission of insecurity and cowardice." Banerjee further warned against the culture of political intimidation, asserting that "every abuse of authority leaves a mark and every act of intimidation is remembered," while hinting that the political tide can turn faster than expected.

Widespread Condemnation Over Attack

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was allegedly targeted with eggs and vegetables during a public meeting in her Krishnanagar constituency. The incident has triggered widespread condemnation across party lines, drawing sharp rebukes from top political leaders who are now questioning the state's deteriorating law-and-order situation and the safety of elected officials.

'A Stain on Democracy': Congress

On the incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said such incidents reflect a deterioration in democratic culture and urged political actors to avoid turning opponents into enemies. Welcoming the court's intervention, he said the order should be supported as it helps address growing instances of political hostility.

"In democracy and politics today, those who are in the opposition can be in power tomorrow, and those in power today can become the opposition tomorrow... but that doesn't mean we should become enemies of each other," Chowdhury said, adding that such attacks were "a stain on democracy" and must be condemned.

Suspended TMC Leader Reacts

Reacting to the incident, suspended TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta said the situation in West Bengal has changed under the current government and questioned the culture of protest involving violence. He stressed that such behaviour is unacceptable in a civilised society and urged strict action against those involved.

He further said that the incident involving a woman MP was particularly concerning, noting that even security personnel were present when eggs and stones were allegedly thrown during the event. He appealed to the Chief Minister to issue strong directions to ensure such incidents do not recur

Minister Links Incident to 'Public Anger'

West Bengal Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee, however, offered a contrasting view, suggesting that public anger is being reflected through such incidents. He made sharp political remarks, accusing opponents of selective outrage and linking the issue to broader political tensions in the state.

The incident has triggered a fresh political slugfest in West Bengal, with parties blaming each other over rising incidents of protest-related violence and questioning the state's law-and-order situation. (ANI)